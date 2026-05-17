"I won't humiliate you in front of men": she reveals the 5 things she refuses to do as a woman

On Instagram, content creator Chloé (@thegingerchloe) sparked a wave of reactions with a video that was as simple as it was effective: 5 behaviors she refuses to adopt towards other women. Behind this list lies a clear message: stop the constant competition and focus on supporting each other. It's a message that resonates with an entire generation tired of judgment and comparisons.

Sisterhood, in practical terms

Sisterhood isn't just a "militant concept reserved for feminist debates." On social media, it's becoming a true "way of life." And rather than grand theoretical pronouncements, some content creators now prefer to talk about concrete, everyday actions. That's exactly what Chloé did in her viral Reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloé Bidault 🧚🏼‍♀️✨ (@thegingerchloe)

1. Stop the criticism about physical appearance

Her first commitment: never attack another woman's appearance. For her, it's impossible to judge a body without knowing its history, its health, or its invisible wounds. It's a way of reminding everyone that no body shape deserves to be commented on or humiliated, especially in a society still obsessed with physical standards.

2. Refusing to place all the blame on a woman

Second rule: don't place the entire blame for infidelity on a woman. When a man cheats on his partner, Chloé refuses to make "the other woman" the perfect scapegoat. This is a widespread social reflex that often exonerates the man who has, in fact, betrayed his commitment.

3. Motherhood is not a public issue

She also addresses a particularly sensitive topic: motherhood. Having children, not wanting them, experiencing difficulties conceiving… these are all intimate realities that should never become public interrogations. Chloé explains that she prefers to avoid intrusive questions, aware of the pain some women may endure in silence.

4. No more putting a woman down to please her

Another key point of her video is her categorical refusal to put down another woman to gain male approval. Chloé (@thegingerchloe) specifically criticizes these behaviors where some women seek to stand out by humiliating others to appear "different" or more appealing to men. This attitude has been widely denounced on social media in recent years.

5. Celebrate success instead of being jealous of it

Finally, she states that she wants to celebrate the ambition and success of other women rather than envy them. Professional success, financial independence, personal projects: for Chloé (@thegingerchloe), seeing a woman succeed should be a source of collective inspiration, not a threat.

A video that speaks to many women

The comments following her post have multiplied. Many internet users recount having already experienced these remarks or admit to having sometimes unwittingly participated in these judgmental mechanisms. This success demonstrates above all how much these messages resonate today.

With this list, Chloé (@thegingerchloe) transforms sisterhood into something concrete and accessible. No need for "grand slogans": sometimes, supporting other women simply begins with refusing easy criticism, humiliation, or toxic comparisons.