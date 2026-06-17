World Cup: Why are female fans still a subject of debate?

At each World Cup, the stands become a vibrant and colorful parallel spectacle. However, the presence of women among the fans continues to elicit contrasting reactions, ranging from admiration and persistent stereotypes to questions about their legitimacy. Behind this fascination, one question remains: why is their place in the stadiums still so widely discussed?

The "honey shot" syndrome: when the image takes over

For several decades, stadium cameras haven't just filmed the game. They also linger on the stands, sometimes in a very targeted way. This is what's known as the "honey shot": these insistent shots of female fans deemed "attractive," often taken out of the context of their sporting passion. This practice, which emerged in the 1970s, has been widely criticized for its reductive nature.

It effectively transforms fans (often women) into mere visual objects, as if their presence must first be validated by their appearance. Faced with growing criticism, FIFA asked broadcasters in 2018 to limit these images. That same year, Getty Images removed a gallery showcasing the "most beautiful fans," acknowledging a "clumsy approach."

The suspicion of the "fake fan": a legitimacy constantly questioned

At the other extreme of how female fans are perceived, another stereotype persists: that of the "fake fan." Many women still say they have to prove they know the rules, the players, or the history of their team. As if their presence needed justification. As if football remained, by default, a male domain. This suspicion, rarely applied to men, reveals a persistent bias: that female passion is always something to be verified, almost validated.

A double standard that clings to the stands

Female fans thus find themselves in a state of constant contradiction. If they display a carefully crafted style, they are sometimes reduced to mere "aesthetic presence." If they express intense passion, they can be perceived as "excessive" or "hysterical." This double standard doesn't only affect ordinary fans. Celebrities in the stands also face this scrutiny: their "true" legitimacy as fans is regularly questioned, as if their enthusiasm needed to be justified more than that of others.

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A reality that is evolving, slowly but surely.

Women fans now represent a growing proportion of the audience in stadiums and in front of screens. Women's football is also experiencing a major boom, redefining the norms of a sport long perceived as exclusively male. Driven by associations and a gradual awareness among governing bodies, the discourse is evolving. Stereotypes are slowly losing ground to an increasingly inclusive and assertive passion.

While female football fans continue to be a subject of debate, it's not their presence that's the issue, but rather the lens through which they are viewed. Caught between objectification and doubts about their legitimacy, they still operate within a framework of prejudice. Fortunately, the stands are changing: becoming more mixed, more diverse, more vibrant. And as women's voices gain traction, the old stereotypes may well disappear from the pitch, finally giving way to a shared, simple, and fully recognized passion.