The debate over women's body hair reignited by a deleted scene with Margot Robbie

Feminism
Léa Michel
Extrait du film « Les Hauts de Hurlevent » (titre original en anglais : Wuthering Heights)

Women's body hair (unfortunately) continues to be a hot topic. A recent statement by British director, actress, and writer Emerald Fennell has reignited a recurring debate about beauty standards and the representation of women's bodies in film. The cause: a scene ultimately cut from her adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," in which the character played by Australian actress Margot Robbie appeared with unshaven armpits.

A deleted scene that sparks discussion

In this new adaptation of Emily Brontë's famous novel, Margot Robbie plays Cathy Earnshaw alongside Australian actor Jacob Elordi. In an interview with The Guardian , director Emerald Fennell expressed regret over the removal of a scene she considered important. This scene referenced a simple historical fact: in the 19th century, women did not have the hair removal practices we know today. For the director, showing her heroine's natural body hair contributed to the character's consistency and credibility.

The authenticity of the body at the heart of the matter

This passage was so important to Emerald Fennell because it went far beyond aesthetics. According to her, it was primarily about realistically portraying a woman of her time, without projecting contemporary beauty standards onto her.

This statement brings to light a debate that regularly resurfaces in the worlds of film and fashion: what place should be given to natural bodies on screen? Between visual demands, cultural norms, and the quest for authenticity, the question continues to be divisive. Even today, women's body hair remains a controversial topic, even as many women advocate for a freer and more personal approach to their appearance.

A popular success despite mixed reviews

Beyond the controversy, "Wuthering Heights" marks a significant milestone in Emerald Fennell's career. With nearly $242 million in worldwide box office receipts on an estimated $80 million budget, the film has established itself as his most ambitious project to date. Available for streaming since May 3, 2026, the feature film quickly topped the charts in the United States. While critics were divided on this reimagining of the literary classic, audiences overwhelmingly embraced it.

By sharing her regret about the film's execution, Emerald Fennell reminds us that representations of women's bodies continue to provoke strong reactions. Behind a single deleted scene lies a broader reflection on aesthetic norms, self-acceptance, and body diversity. It's further proof that, even in 2026, the question of naturalness on screen remains a "sensitive subject."

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"I won't humiliate you in front of men": she reveals the 5 things she refuses to do as a woman

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"I won't humiliate you in front of men": she reveals the 5 things she refuses to do as a woman

On Instagram, content creator Chloé (@thegingerchloe) sparked a wave of reactions with a video that was as simple...

"You scare men": this remark often addressed to women is controversial

At first glance, the remark seems innocuous. Yet, "you scare men" is now provoking numerous reactions. More and...

These invisible costs that women bear on a daily basis

Women are often accused of being spendthrifts. However, if they find themselves in debt at the end of...

This journalist is being harassed live on air, and her testimony is sparking reactions.

Gargi Raut, a female reporter for Revsportz, a digital platform celebrating Indian sports and athletes, was inappropriately touched...

"A woman must obey her husband": 1 in 3 men aged 15-30 believe this

We often imagine younger generations as more egalitarian, freer, and more open on gender issues. However, a study...

Are masculine stereotypes a thing of the past? The "noodle boys" generation is shaking up traditional male norms.

Slender build, right-angled jaw, androgynous features, and palpable sensitivity: the "noodle boys" are giving the steely-hued, testosterone-fueled men...