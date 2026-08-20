The myth of the "cool girl": when "being desirable" mainly means never causing a stir

She loves sports, eats with gusto, never makes a scene, and even laughs when a joke is aimed at her. The "cool girl" seems to have "it all figured out": she's beautiful without being over the top, feminine without being fussy, and available without being demanding. Behind this "seductive" persona lies a far less glamorous injunction: above all, don't be a bother.

A perfect woman… especially when she doesn't ask for anything

The "cool girl" became an essential cultural figure after the publication, in 2012, of a bestselling novel whose famous passage described women as "characters capable of adopting all the tastes and behaviors supposedly appealing to men." Since then, the concept has far surpassed fiction. The "cool girl" is the one who demands nothing, doesn't get angry, doesn't make accusations, eats "like everyone else," enjoys sports, accepts her partner's habits, and never seems to need attention.

Her secret? She doesn't take up too much space. And that's precisely where the problem begins. Because this portrait is based less on what she is than on everything she forbids herself to be: upset, demanding, tired, ambitious, vulnerable, disagreeing, or simply… complicated like any human being.

2026: Welcome to the era of the "pick me girl"

The vocabulary has evolved. On social media, the "cool girl" has notably given way to the "pick me girl," an expression describing a woman who seeks approval, particularly from men, by setting herself apart from other women or by putting them down. The underlying mechanism, however, remains familiar: to be chosen, appreciated, or desired, one must prove that one is not "like the others."

Beware, however, of the opposite trap. The term "pick me" is sometimes used to judge any woman whose tastes or behavior don't conform to expectations. By trying to denounce norms, we can therefore create a new way to control women. In other words: you don't have to pass a feminism exam to have the right to exist as you are.

Keeping silent to preserve the bond: psychology gets involved

This phenomenon did not originate with TikTok, Instagram, or beauty trends. American psychologist Dana Crowley Jack theorized the concept of self-silencing as early as 1991.

The idea is simple: some people learn to put their needs, emotions, or anger on the back burner to preserve their relationships. They seek to avoid conflict, adapt to the expectations of others, and end up measuring their worth through the eyes of others. Research conducted since then has extensively studied this mechanism and has notably linked it to depressive symptoms.

One crucial distinction, however, deserves to be maintained: the idea that women are systematically more affected than men has not been confirmed. Self-silence is therefore not exclusively a female phenomenon. On the other hand, the social norms that encourage women to be agreeable, pleasant, and accommodating remain deeply gendered.

A woman has no role to play

This is where the myth of the "cool girl" definitively loses its luster. A woman's mission is not to be desirable. She doesn't have to be constantly beautiful, made up, thin, well-groomed, smiling, sexy, sweet, or "easygoing." Nor does she have to become the "ideal female version" imagined by the patriarchy: seductive enough to attract, but never assertive enough to be unsettling.

She may love makeup or never wear it. Adore dresses or live in sneakers. Play sports or hate them. Enjoy food, change her mind, say no, set boundaries, take up space, get angry, have off days. And above all, she may not be desirable. Because her existence doesn't depend on being chosen.

True luxury? Being able to be completely yourself.

The problem isn't being relaxed, athletic, "feminine," spontaneous, or disliking conflict. These traits can be perfectly authentic and joyful when they truly reflect your desires. The problem arises when they become a costume you wear to be loved. By constantly striving to be the woman who never causes trouble, you end up erasing your preferences, your boundaries, and your personality. But a healthy relationship doesn't need a "perfectly polished" person; it needs two people capable of fully existing.

True freedom, then, may not be about becoming a "cool girl." It's about no longer needing to be cool to have value. You have the right to be desirable, or not. Dressed up, or not. Easygoing some days and frankly less so others. In short: above all, you have the right to be a person, not a role.