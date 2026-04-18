"You scare men": this remark often addressed to women is controversial

Feminism
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : 8photo / Unsplash

At first glance, the remark seems innocuous. Yet, "you scare men" is now provoking numerous reactions. More and more women see it less as a simple observation and more as a reflection of the still very present social expectations surrounding femininity.

A banal phrase… but not so neutral

In recent months, this expression has resurfaced in public debate, notably championed by journalist and author Chloé Thibaud. Its prominence stems from the fact that it seems to convey far more than a simple observation.

Behind the idea of "frightening," many actually see a form of reprimand. Being confident, brilliant, or independent would still be acceptable… provided one doesn't cross certain implicit boundaries. As if self-assurance must always be accompanied by a certain gentleness to remain "acceptable." This discrepancy directly reflects gender stereotypes, still deeply ingrained in collective perceptions.

When insurance becomes "intimidating"

The heart of the debate lies here: when a woman is described as "intimidating" or "frightening," it doesn't always reflect her actual behavior. It often reflects how her behavior is perceived through the lens of social norms. Research in social psychology shows that women still face sometimes contradictory expectations. They may be encouraged to succeed, to be competent, to be visible… while simultaneously being judged if they deviate too much from traditional feminine norms.

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology highlights that "brilliance" is more often perceived as atypical in women than in men. As a result, women considered highly competent can sometimes face rejection or criticism. In other words, the remark "you scare men" goes far beyond the question of attraction. It reflects a dynamic where certain qualities, valued in men, become more ambivalent when embodied by women.

Why this remark is disturbing today

The reason this phrase provokes such a strong reaction is also because it is increasingly perceived as a disguised injunction. An indirect way of suggesting that one should be less assertive so as not to "bother" others.

Some voices, like that of Chloé Thibaud, also point to a form of irony in this idea. Because in reality, international data paints a very different picture: according to the World Health Organization , approximately one in three women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

This contrast fuels the debate. The "fear" mentioned in this sentence doesn't carry the same weight as the fear actually experienced by many women. Hence the feeling, for some, of a disconnect, or even a role reversal.

Attraction, power, and double bind

This observation often arises in the context of romantic relationships. And that's where it takes on an even more complex dimension. Studies on couple dynamics show that women can still be valued when they reassure, support, or adapt. Conversely, strong autonomy or great self-confidence can sometimes be perceived as destabilizing.

This is what's known as the double bind: you're encouraged to be independent, but not too much so; confident, but not to the point of seeming unapproachable; assertive, but without being intimidating. In this context, telling a woman she's "scary" can become a socially acceptable way of signaling that she's deviating from the expected norm.

Ultimately, this little phrase acts as a catalyst. It highlights the persistent difficulty in fully accepting female self-assurance without turning it into a problem. It also raises questions about how certain qualities—ambition, confidence, freedom—are still perceived differently depending on whether they are embodied by men or women. Today, more and more women are choosing to no longer identify with this remark. They reject the idea of having to be more discreet, "smaller," or less visible to conform to an implicit expectation.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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