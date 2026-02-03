This young woman, who was followed and harassed in her car, is being praised for how she handled the situation.

Driving alone, day or night, many women experience this nagging anxiety: what if a stranger decides not to leave them alone? In a widely shared video, Celia Dhn (@hytanie) recounts how a driver decided to follow and harass her after she refused to give him her social media handles. Without panicking, she managed to defuse the situation, earning her a wave of support and admiration on social media.

A disturbing encounter on the road

It all started when Celia Dhn (@hytanie) was driving her car on a perfectly ordinary road. A man suddenly cut her off, then positioned himself in front of her to wait after a tollbooth. As she approached his car, his tone seemed to be trying to be lighthearted: he told her she was "not bad looking" and asked for her Instagram handle. Celia Dhn (@hytanie) refused, calmly but firmly.

The scene then takes a dramatic turn: Celia explains to him that what he is doing is harassment, asks him to stop, but he persists and continues. The man insists, repeats his request, and faced with her multiple "no's," he utters a chilling phrase: "I don't care, I'm going to follow you."

Ongoing harassment… and a crucial decision

The young woman then decided to get back on the road. The driver, far from giving up, got back behind her and followed her. He flashed his headlights, stayed glued to her car, and the chase continued for several minutes. At that moment, Celia Dhn (@hytanie) made a crucial decision: not to go home.

Instead of heading home, she changed her GPS route and chose to go to a police station. The journey took about 30 minutes, during which the man continued to follow her. Upon arriving near the station, the situation finally turned around. The driver realized where she was going and what awaited him if he continued. He then drove off, ending the harrowing chase.

An impressive calm praised by internet users

What's most striking about the video is the young woman's composure. Despite the obvious fear such harassment can provoke, Celia Dhn (@hytanie) maintains a calm voice, responds clearly, doesn't insult him, and doesn't panic. On social media, many users praise her handling of the situation: her refusal to go home, her composure, her calling it what it is ( "this is harassment" ), and her choice of a safe place as her destination.

For many, her attitude illustrates both the daily fear women face in public spaces and the strength they must demonstrate to ensure their own safety. Several comments also emphasize one point: it is not up to her to be "courageous," but up to him to learn to respect a "no."

A story that reignites the debate on harassment

This sequence serves as a reminder that harassment isn't limited to words in the street: it can take the form of being followed in a car, aggressive persistence, or intimidation through sheer presence. The man presents his behavior as an "attempt to flirt," but his actions clearly constitute a form of psychological and potentially physical violence. The story also highlights the appropriate responses in this type of situation: don't go home, seek refuge in public or safe places, and, as soon as possible, contact the police.

Followed and harassed for over half an hour, Celia Dhn (@hytanie) managed to keep her cool and turn her fear into a strategy to protect herself. Her widely shared video should not only serve to praise her composure, but also to urgently remind everyone that a simple "no" should be enough, and that no woman should have to run away to assert her boundaries.