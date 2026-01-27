Crans-Montana: An Italian woman shows her burns and breaks the silence

Severely burned on her face and hands in the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve, 29-year-old Italian veterinarian Eleonora Palmieri has spoken out for the first time. From the burn unit in Cesena, she recently released a video showing her injuries and delivering a message of gratitude and resilience.

Never-before-seen images of a survivor

In Eleonora's short video that went viral, we see, unfiltered, the left side of her face scarred by flames, her hands wrapped in bandages. Far from trying to hide the marks of the tragedy, she chooses to show them head-on. "It's hard to watch, I know, but it's the reality of what survivors experience," she writes.

On the night of December 31, 2025, she was at the Constellation bar when the fire broke out. Forty people died, half of them minors. She, seriously injured, was rescued by her partner Filippo before being transferred from a Swiss hospital to a specialized unit in Italy.

A raw and dignified testimony

From her hospital room, Eleonora speaks directly to the media and her followers. "Behind every headline, there are people. There is fear, courage, the strength you find when you think there's none left." Her simple and direct message underscores the invisible violence that survivors endure. She thanks those who supported her: her family, her partner, the doctors, the nurses. "I was never alone, even in the worst moments."

Doctors now consider her condition "stable," but the physical and psychological aftereffects will take a long time to heal. In an interview published by La Repubblica, she recounts the hellish experience: "Smoke everywhere, the fire rising, the impossibility of escape… then the instinct for survival. You stop thinking, you just keep moving forward, or you die." This direct, unflinching account is chilling and serves as a stark reminder of the absolute brutality of that night.

A moving tribute to the departed

Beyond her own survival, Eleonora is thinking of others. "A thought for the angels who didn't make it home," she writes in her video. Her message then becomes a tribute to all the victims of the tragedy, a way to keep their memory alive. "We must never stop honoring life," she insists.

Her words resonate with particular intensity in a context where the circumstances of the tragedy—the breaches of safety regulations, the responsibilities of the organizers—are still under investigation. The young woman herself is currently refusing to comment on these aspects, preferring to focus on rebuilding her life.

A public statement, a symbol of resilience

By publicly revealing her injuries, Eleonora Palmieri transforms her pain into a political, human, and universal statement. She reminds us that behind every death toll lie life stories, grieving families, and wounded bodies. Her action has sparked a wave of emotion far beyond Italy and Switzerland. In the comments, messages of support are pouring in from all over Europe. Many applaud her courage, but also her refusal to hide the truth.

A tragedy still fresh in Crans-Montana

As the investigation continues and responsibilities are gradually established, the memory of the tragedy remains vivid in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The fire of January 1, 2026, left a town in mourning, a traumatized community, and around a hundred injured people whose futures are still uncertain. Eleonora Palmieri's testimony serves as a reminder of a crucial truth: to survive is also to carry the memory of those who are gone. And to speak, even from a hospital bed, is already an act of resistance.

Through her courage and transparency, Eleonora Palmieri restores a human face to a tragedy too often reduced to mere statistics. Her poignant and dignified testimony reminds us that healing is not measured solely in days of hospitalization, but also in inner strength and solidarity.