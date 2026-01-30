A retired woman, the victim of a "fake bank advisor," loses an astronomical sum in just a few minutes.

In Switzerland, an 82-year-old woman fell victim to a remarkably effective scam. Thinking she was speaking to her bank advisor, the retiree installed software on her computer supposedly to protect her. In reality, she was opening the door to a con artist who would steal nearly €268,000 from her in just a few moments.

A well-oiled telephone scam

Bank scams are constantly evolving, and this story is a disturbing example. In Schwyz, in central Switzerland, the victim received a call from a man claiming to be an advisor from his bank. In a reassuring tone, he explained that a suspicious transfer had been detected on his account and that he needed to "secure" his data immediately.

The individual then asked her to install a supposed antivirus program, allegedly to resolve the problem remotely. In reality, this program gave the scammer complete access to the victim's computer. As soon as she logged into her online banking, the fraudster took control and emptied her account right before her eyes.

268,000 euros gone

According to the local media outlet Bote der Urschweiz , the scammer transferred nearly 250,000 Swiss francs, or approximately 268,000 euros. This is an exceptional amount for this type of scam, making it one of the largest recorded remote thefts in the country.

Swiss authorities remind the public that these operations are often carried out by organized international networks capable of manipulating their victims with great realism. The installed software resembled a legitimate maintenance tool, making the scam almost undetectable.

A shocked victim, but not ruined

Although the retiree lost a colossal sum, a degree of relief remained: she had a second bank account at another institution, which allowed her to retain some of her savings. A small consolation, but a painful reminder of the risks associated with trusting telephone operators.

How to avoid this type of scam

The authorities recommend several simple steps to protect oneself:

Never install software at the request of a stranger, even if they claim to work for your bank.

Do not share any identifiers or confidential codes by phone or online.

Hang up immediately and call your bank back yourself using an official number.

Report any suspicious attempts to the police or your bank.

The moral of the story is that, in the digital age, vigilance remains the best defense. The story of this retiree, the victim of a sophisticated scam, serves as a reminder that banking security begins with distrust. Behind a reassuring voice on the phone can lurk a con artist capable of wiping out a lifetime of savings in minutes.