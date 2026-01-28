With humor, this athlete recounts the daily life of women in sports

With self-deprecating humor and energy, French fighter Myriam Benadda (@mimi_bnd_) subverts stereotypes to tell the story of what women in sports really experience. Her humor brings a smile, her messages make you think, and her journey inspires a new generation of confident and powerful female athletes.

A sportswoman who breaks the mold with a smile

Behind the handle @mimi_bnd_ is Myriam Benadda, an MMA fighter, entrepreneur, and committed content creator. A former finance professional, she chose to redirect her life towards her passions: combat sports and entrepreneurship. She now holds several national titles and has established herself as an inspiring figure in a still very male-dominated world. On her social media, she describes herself as a "business girl who loves to fight," and above all, as a woman fully confident in her strength and freedom.

"Why are you doing this? You're a woman?" Spoiler: exactly.

One of her most popular posts revolves around a question many female athletes know all too well: "Why do you do combat sports when you're a woman?" Her simple and brilliant answer: "Because I'm a woman." In one sentence, Myriam Benadda (@mimi_bnd_) sums it all up. She reminds us that gender isn't a limitation, but an asset, and that every body deserves to be celebrated for what it does best: running, punching, dancing, lifting, breathing, living.

With humor, Myriam transforms sometimes heavy-handed remarks into light, accessible, and powerful punchlines. Her content allows many women to feel seen, understood, and supported in their sporting choices, whatever they may be.

Between training, entrepreneurship and real life

Myriam's daily life is a mix of intense training sessions, professional meetings, managing her brand, and deeply human moments. She demonstrates that discipline and ambition can coexist perfectly with occasional procrastination, self-doubt, laughter, and hard work. She proves that there isn't just one model of an athlete, but an infinite number of paths, all of them valid.

Her clothing brand, designed specifically for women practicing combat sports, was born from a real need: to offer technical outfits adapted to women's body shapes that are comfortable, durable, and flattering. Myriam Benadda (@mimi_bnd_) advocates for every woman to feel comfortable in her own skin, both on the tatami and in everyday life.

Strength and femininity: a winning combination

Through her videos, she highlights situations that many female athletes are familiar with: having to justify themselves, hearing that a particular sport "isn't for them," and facing astonishment when they excel in physical disciplines. She transforms these moments into comedic scenes, but never trivializes their impact. Her message is clear: you have the right to be strong, fast, powerful, sensitive, gentle, determined—all at once.

Myriam Benadda (@mimi_bnd_) champions an inclusive vision of sport, where every body is valid, capable, and worthy of respect. She reminds us that performance is not incompatible with elegance, and that confidence depends neither on size, nor weight, nor gender.

A community first and foremost

Beyond individual performance, Myriam values sisterhood, mutual support, and community. She often speaks of her training partners, her sporting friendships, and the collective energy that drives them to excel. For her, sport is not just about results, but also about connections, sharing, and respect.

With humor, clarity, and kindness, Myriam Benadda (@mimi_bnd_) recounts the everyday lives of women in sports as they truly are: sometimes absurd, often intense, always inspiring. She reminds us that every woman has the right to choose her playing field, celebrate her body, and forge her own path with confidence, boldness, and joy.