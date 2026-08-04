During a gynecological examination, a pair of Meta glasses caused concern for a patient.

Routine gynecological visits are often dreaded and accompanied by numerous anxieties. Between the stirrups, women often feel vulnerable and in a position of weakness. During this very intimate appointment, a patient noticed that the healthcare professional examining her was wearing glasses equipped with a camera: the infamous Meta. And it wasn't for a more thorough examination, but purely for voyeuristic purposes. A chilling account that highlights the dangers of these augmented reality glasses.

The story of a patient who was the victim of a heinous practice

It's a moment women dread weeks before the fateful date. Generally, a gynecologist appointment is a very unpleasant experience. In France, more than half of women have already postponed or given up on this intimate check-up for fear of judgment, pain, or the results. Finding oneself almost completely undressed in front of a healthcare professional with a flashlight, exploring the depths of one's vulva, is particularly uncomfortable. It's difficult to remain relaxed in such an embarrassing and unnatural position. Many women have had a bad experience and retain a traumatic memory of their first Pap smear or this medical appointment.

In a post on the account @grandebavardeuse , a young woman recounted her story, or rather her ordeal, within the gynecologist's office. This account followed a call for witnesses launched by the account owner, phrased as follows: "Have you ever been filmed without your knowledge by Meta glasses?" During the examination, the woman, whom the author renamed Eva for the sake of anonymity, noticed an unusual detail. Not a cold demeanor or a curt tone, but a pair of glasses that have become infamous. These black frames with thick rims and integrated lenses were positioned directly on the healthcare professional's nose.

The light wasn't on, so she tried to reassure herself until she received the prescription. However, with some basic computer skills, it's quite easy to tamper with the camera and film with impunity, seemingly without any problem. Meta strongly condemns this technological misuse. Searching for this man's name on Google, the patient discovered a series of negative reviews describing the same issue.

A testimony dropped like a bombshell.

Not so long ago, Meta glasses seemed like something out of science fiction, a pure product of a "Black Mirror" series. Yet today, they are presented as a technology of the future, a symbol of progress. Kylie Jenner even promotes them, as do other influencers. Enhanced by AI , they are capable of translating text in real time, accurately describing scenes, taking photos on demand, and streaming music without being cut off from the world. It's an invention considered revolutionary.

However, while they offer hope to visually impaired people and are invaluable aids when traveling to unfamiliar places, they also have their limitations and can infringe on image rights. In the wrong hands, they become a formidable weapon for predators. This has even earned them the rather evocative nickname "pervert glasses." The activist content creator @grandebavardeuse received numerous responses to her call for testimonies, proving that this is a new, modern scourge. On social media, women fear having their faces, or worse, their bodies, displayed in all their glory to the online community.

A technology used for malicious purposes

These AI-powered glasses were born with grand ambitions: to make everyday life easier for the average person. Except that, like most gadgets available to the general public, they have ended up primarily simplifying the modus operandi of sexist seducers and sex offenders. The testimonies gathered by @grandebavardeuse, which constitute excellent incriminating evidence, are merely a reflection of a terrifying reality, or even a 2.0 version of a crime story.

Since the creation of these Meta glasses, women around the world have felt even more insecure. According to an investigation by the Swedish press, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses allegedly captured intimate images of people without their knowledge and sent them to a subcontractor in Kenya. Across the Atlantic, groups of men are filming massage therapists in salons in the United States, again without their consent.

Born from good intentions, Meta glasses have become magnets for controversy and attract the mistrust of women. For women, they are more of a dangerous tool than a noble revolution.