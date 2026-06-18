A streamer is forcibly kissed by a fan and receives a wave of support.

Society
Julia P.
@minaravel / X (anciennement Twitter)

A seemingly lighthearted live stream in Paris, before the France-Senegal match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, took a shocking turn. Streamer @minaravel, followed live by her community, was subjected to inappropriate behavior in the street. While the incident sparked outrage, it also triggered a powerful wave of support for her.

An unwanted act that is shocking

While live streaming with a friend, the streamer @minaravel was interacting with her audience in a spontaneous and friendly atmosphere. In this context of sharing, a supporter approached and quickly adopted an intrusive attitude, disrupting the initially lighthearted moment of the live stream. What was meant to be a simple interaction with the audience then took an unexpected turn, serving as a reminder that public spaces should never become places of pressure or intrusion.

The man took the two young women in his arms before repeatedly kissing the streamer @minaravel on the neck without her consent. Surprised and frozen by the situation, she was unable to react immediately. It was her friend who intervened to stop this behavior.

During the live stream, we finally hear the reaction of the streamer @minaravel, still in shock: "Are you out of your mind?" A natural human reaction to a situation where personal boundaries have been violated. This type of act serves as a reminder of a crucial truth: consent is non-negotiable, regardless of the circumstances or a person's online visibility.

A massive and benevolent wave of support

Broadcast live, the scene quickly circulated on social media, sparking a strong reaction. Many internet users expressed their outrage and offered their support to the streamer @minaravel, praising her dignity and strength during this difficult time.

Beyond the legitimate anger, a positive dynamic also emerged: messages of respect, encouragement, and essential reminders about the concept of consent. This collective momentum allowed the streamer @minaravel to feel supported, demonstrating the power of a community capable of transforming a shocking situation into a space of solidarity.

IRL streams and the question of respect

This episode highlights a recurring problem for female content creators streaming live in public spaces. So-called "IRL" streams often expose streamers to intrusive behavior, ranging from simple interruptions to (very) inappropriate gestures.

Beyond online visibility, these situations underscore a fundamental truth: being filmed or followed never negates the right to respect, safety, and personal freedom. The line between interaction and intrusion must remain clear, guided by principles of goodwill and collective responsibility.

An essential reminder about consent

While this event was shocking, it also served to highlight an important message: everyone should be able to grow and develop without being subjected to imposed actions. Visibility never justifies the absence of boundaries, and respect remains the foundation of all human interaction.

In this ordeal, the streamer @minaravel received massive support, illustrating an encouraging dynamic: faced with the unacceptable, collective speech can become a real space of protection and recognition.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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Deemed "inappropriate," this journalist's attire during the World Cup is sparking controversy

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