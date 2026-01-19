"Financial dysmorphia": this little-known disorder that distorts your relationship with money

You earn a good living, and yet financial anxiety follows you like a shadow. You feel guilty after every purchase or, conversely, give in to compulsive buying to reassure yourself. These contradictions reflect a still largely unknown psychological phenomenon : financial dysmorphia. Inspired by body dysmorphia, this cognitive distortion disrupts your perception of your financial situation.

Two faces of the same disorder: control or escape?

Financial dysmorphia manifests in two opposing ways. Some people adopt a hypervigilant financial approach: compulsively checking accounts, an irrational fear of running out of money, and difficulty spending without stress. In this pattern, enjoyment and personal projects are often sacrificed in the name of "good management."

Others, on the contrary, enter a cycle of avoidance: impulsive purchases, excessive spending to maintain a social image or to compensate for a sense of unease. In extreme cases, this escape can lead to debt or isolation due to shame about their situation.

These behaviors create chronic stress with tangible repercussions on mental health: persistent anxiety, emotional fatigue, and sometimes depression. It is therefore essential to recognize the signs before the vicious cycle becomes entrenched. This disorder particularly affects those under 35, who are often confronted with unattainable social standards. According to several psychologists, nearly 4 out of 10 young people show signs of financial dysmorphia.

Social media: a distorting mirror

One of the major drivers of this disorder is constant comparison on social media. Dream vacations, spectacular successes, the aesthetics of wealth: these images impose unrealistic standards. A study by Psychologies Magazine reveals that 82% of young adults underestimate their financial situation after prolonged exposure to social media.

The result: an unjustified feeling of inadequacy and persistent dissatisfaction, even when your finances are objectively stable. This external influence makes it even harder to distinguish between reality and biased perception. It then becomes crucial to sift through your sources of information and adopt a more compassionate view of yourself.

Invisible origins: wounds and perfectionism

Financial dysmorphia doesn't appear without cause. It can stem from a past marked by economic insecurity, such as parental unemployment, a contentious divorce, or financial instability during childhood. An anxiety-inducing financial education, associating money with danger or shame, can also contribute to this distortion. Finally, personality traits such as generalized anxiety, perfectionism, or imposter syndrome reinforce this feeling of economic vulnerability. These factors create a skewed perception of reality, where you feel like you're always "behind" or "out of the ordinary," despite having a solid financial foundation.

Breaking the cycle: clarity and reconstruction

Overcoming financial dysmorphia requires re-establishing a healthy link between perception and reality. Several strategies can help:

Conduct an objective audit of your finances over three months, either alone or with a neutral professional, or via a tracking application. Using cognitive behavioral therapy to deconstruct catastrophic thoughts and anxious patterns. Disconnect from toxic content by sorting through your subscriptions and choosing accounts that promote transparency or financial sobriety.

An independent "budget coach" or the resources of specialized associations can also offer practical and supportive guidance.

In short, financial dysmorphia illustrates a generational tension: feeling insecure in a society of abundance. Comparing oneself to unrealistic models creates an illusion of failure where reality is often quite satisfactory. Regaining a healthy relationship with money relies less on wealth than on self-knowledge and accepting one's limitations. Money is not an end in itself, but a tool. And in this context, clear-sightedness is the best remedy against illusion and guilt.