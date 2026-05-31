This Indian skateboarder breaks the mold with her tricks performed in a sari

Society
Fabienne Ba.
@ursk8kid / Instagram

Between tradition and urban culture, Urmila Pabale is making waves. At just 22 years old, this young Indian skateboarder is turning heads by performing impressive tricks while wearing a sari (traditional garment). It's an original way for her to assert her identity while redefining the boundaries of her sport.

A silhouette recognizable among a thousand

On a skateboard, her sari billowing with her movements, Urmila Pabale never goes unnoticed. The young athlete has chosen to combine one of India's most iconic garments with a sport often perceived as modern and urban. This unexpected mix allows her to create a unique and instantly recognizable visual universe. Her videos, where technique and elegance meet, captivate internet users worldwide. Proof that there isn't just one way to embody skateboarding.

Social networks that change everything

It was on Instagram that Urmila Pabale first gained public recognition. On her account, she regularly shares her skateboarding sessions, sometimes filmed in a sari. The result is as intriguing as it is impressive. The contrast between the fluidity of the traditional garment and the intensity of her tricks is captivating, but it is above all her talent that has built a loyal following. Post after post, Urmila has amassed thousands of followers drawn to her authenticity and creativity.

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A post shared by Urmila P.🧿 (@ursk8kid)

A sportswoman who confirms her level

While social media has contributed to her popularity, her performances also speak for themselves. In 2025, Urmila Pabale won a bronze medal at the Khelo India Winter Games, a national competition designed to promote young sporting talent. This achievement confirms what her videos already hinted at: behind the viral image lies a dedicated and determined athlete.

When the sari accompanies the movement

Often associated with celebrations or traditions, the sari is rarely imagined in a skatepark. Yet, Urmila demonstrates that it can perfectly complement fast and technical movements. By choosing to wear this garment in a sporting context, she gives it a new dimension. The garment becomes a symbol of freedom of expression and self-confidence, far removed from the clichés sometimes associated with it.

Changing perceptions

Beyond style, Urmila Pabale's approach conveys a powerful message. In a skateboarding world still largely dominated by men, she confidently asserts her place while proudly embracing her cultural roots. Her journey demonstrates that it's possible to practice the sport you love without compromising your identity. This inspiring vision resonates with many young women, in India and beyond.

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An influence that transcends borders

Today, Urmila's videos circulate far beyond her country. Sport, fashion, culture: her content appeals to a wide range of audiences. Skateboarding enthusiasts admire her technique, while others applaud her way of showcasing cultural heritage in an unexpected setting. Through her journey, this young athlete is helping to change the perception of women in sports and demonstrating that tradition and modernity can coexist.

With her skateboard, infectious energy, and colorful sari, Urmila Pabale embodies a new generation of athletes who dare to forge their own path. Her inspiring journey proves that self-expression can be a true strength, both on social media and on the skate ramps.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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