Three hundred women join forces to buy a castle and run an adults-only summer camp.

All it took was a real estate advertisement and a spark of inspiration for it all to begin. Three hundred women from all over the world pooled their savings to buy an 800-year-old castle in southwestern France - and transform it into a holiday camp reserved for adult women.

It all starts with an online crush

The story of "Camp Château" begins like an unlikely scenario. Philippa Girling, a former finance executive, and her daughter Leah Lykins stumbled upon an online advertisement: the Château de Béduer, in the Lot region of France, was for sale. A 13th-century medieval fortress, perched above the Célé Valley, a few kilometers from Figeac. "We were captivated by the building. We were looking for any excuse to buy it," Leah Lykins told People magazine .

A novel co-ownership model

The problem was that the two women couldn't finance such a purchase on their own. The idea then emerged of a novel model: a collective co-ownership, open to other women sharing the same dream. More than 300 responded to the call, joined by the third co-founder, Lynda Coleman. "We brought all these women together, some we knew, others not at all," Coleman recounts. In total, the group raised approximately $2.3 million to buy the castle, plus an additional $325,000 for its renovation and bringing it up to code.

#gardening #tutorial #community #summercamp ♬ original sound - Camp Chateau @camp.chateau Did you know that we create extra content like part one of this seed sowing tutorial for our private online community? It's one way that we highlight and celebrate our onsite and seasonal staff, while sharing knowledge on a variety of topics. If you're a fan of slow content, joyful spaces, and behind the scenes peeks at all things Camp Château, you can join our online community, Pocket Château, through the link in our bio! #CampChâteau

Six days, five nights, no pressure

The concept of "Camp Château" is simple and straightforward: six days, five nights, all-inclusive—accommodation, meals, wine, activities, and excursions. More than eight daily workshops are available: yoga, horseback riding, kayaking, gardening, cooking classes, painting, meditation, visits to local markets, or a nap by the pool. Accommodation takes the form of shared dormitories for five to eight people, or glamping tents set up in the eight-hectare park. "We try to ensure that nothing is stressful at any point," explains Philippa Girling. Participants range in age from 19 to over 70 and come from all walks of life.

A success that exceeded all expectations

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2023, its first year of operation, the castle hosted 240 campers. For 2026, 1,850 places are already planned – and more than 2,100 are expected in 2027. Videos posted on TikTok have propelled demand to an unexpected level: the waiting list now has more than 11,000 women. This enthusiasm reflects something profound – the need for a space of one's own, among women, without any hidden agenda.

@camp.chateau 😱2025 is sold out, but you can sign up for 2026 sessions very soon! 👀 Newsletter subscribers find out the release date in advance! Link in bio to sign up 🔗 ♬ 2:23 AM - しゃろう

A second address, an online community

Faced with this influx, the founders have already acquired a second property: the Camon Abbey-Castle in Ariège, which also hosts summer sessions. For those unable to travel, the team created "Pocket Château," an online community its members call "the slow internet": no advertising, no spam, no pressure. More than 500 women from some twenty countries already meet there to participate in workshops and virtual events.

A 13th-century castle, 300 women, and a shared dream: "Camp Château" finally proves that there is a third way between mass tourism and exorbitantly priced retirements. No king, no billionaire: just solidarity, a bit of audacity, and 11,000 women on the waiting list to join.