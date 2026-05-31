Tired of paying rent every week, this couple chose to live in a camper van.

What if freedom could be found in just a few square meters on wheels? That's the gamble Kath Cross and Stuart Hall took. Tired of spending most of her income on housing, this British woman decided to radically change her life by joining her partner in a converted camper van . Since then, the couple has been traveling the roads of Europe and far beyond.

From daily routine to nomadic life

In 2022, Kath Cross turned a significant page. With her daughters having left home, she realized her four-bedroom apartment was no longer suitable for her needs. The cost of rent was a heavy burden on her budget. Rather than continuing to work primarily to pay for her accommodation, she decided to sell her belongings and adopt a simpler lifestyle. She then joined Stuart Hall in his camper van, wanting to prioritize experiences over material possessions.

A compact house, but full of possibilities

Their new home is a converted 7.5-meter-long Mercedes Sprinter van. In this optimized space, everything has found its place: bedroom, kitchen, workspace, and living area. Moving from a large house to a mobile home inevitably requires some adjustments. However, the couple says they quickly found their balance. For them, comfort is no longer measured in square meters, but in freedom of movement and quality of life.

Over 40,000 kilometers of adventures

Since setting off, Kath and Stuart have traveled over 40,000 kilometers through some fifteen countries. Their journey has taken them from the wild landscapes of Scotland to the roads of continental Europe, all the way to the Balkans. Among their most memorable experiences is discovering the Sahara, a dream Kath had cherished for many years. Each destination becomes an opportunity to discover new cultures, meet local people, and live at their own pace.

A controlled budget

Contrary to popular belief, this nomadic lifestyle is less expensive for them than their previous way of living. The couple spends between £900 and £1,200 a month to cover all their needs, which is roughly €1,050 to €1,400. A significant portion of this budget is spent on fuel, essential for their travels. Even so, their expenses remain lower than the rent Kath used to pay each week.

A story born on the trails

Kath and Stuart met in 2021 at a hiking club in South Wales. Their shared passion for the great outdoors quickly brought them together. During their first year together, they climbed over a hundred British peaks. A long road trip to Scotland in Stuart's campervan finally convinced Kath that this adventurous life was for her.

Choosing freedom over accumulation

Over the years, Kath has developed a personal perspective on the role of objects in our lives. By gradually decluttering, she says she has felt a profound sense of relief and independence. For the couple, the goal is not to possess more and more, but to create a daily life that reflects who they are. This philosophy is increasingly appealing to people seeking flexibility and enriching experiences.

Today, Kath and Stuart continue their journey, sharing their adventure through their content creation business, called "Vanavigation". Four years after setting off, they continue to explore the world with the same conviction: sometimes, reducing your living space can significantly broaden your horizons.