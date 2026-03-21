Why low-priced stores encourage you to spend more than you planned

We go there for one specific item and leave with our arms full of trinkets, mugs, and candles. In discount stores, modern-day Aladdin's caves, we fill our bags at every turn. It's impossible to stick to the list we carefully wrote. And it's not compulsive buying, just a psychological "trap" set by budget retailers.

A well-honed psychological strategy

It's a joyful jumble where bicycle pumps rub shoulders with household cleaning products, craft supplies, and garden furniture. When you step inside a discount store, you rediscover your inner child and raid the shelves one by one. You find yourself suddenly finding a use for those colorful stamps and justifying the presence of a chocolate fountain at the bottom of your bag. As a result, your bag is filled with "just in case" and "it might come in handy" items.

It has to be said that the prices are so attractive that it's hard to remain indifferent. All the trinkets beckon to us, silently whispering, "Buy me." Instead of thinking straight, we give in to temptation. And our bag, which looks almost like a shopping cart, makes absolutely no sense. Inside, we find an LED garden tree, fabric softener, a bicycle pump, and a keychain maker. We leave this organized mess with the feeling that we've snagged some "bargains." Rest assured, we're not dealing with hoarding disorder, just psychological manipulation.

In traditional stores, our brains take over and warn us to be cautious. We compare prices, assess the necessity of the item, and sometimes end up putting it back. It's precisely this rational filter that discount stores manage to bypass. Very low prices play a key role in this mechanism. When an item costs only a few euros, our brains immediately lower our alert level. The expense seems minimal, almost insignificant. We no longer think in terms of real usefulness but in terms of opportunity: why pass it up?

Create frustration to rush the purchase

Another stroke of genius from discount stores? Regularly changing their stock to create a sense of urgency and push us to "jump on the opportunity." It's a kind of invisible pressure tactic. The same is true for online shops, which create the illusion of stock shortages with messages saying "only two items left."

In discount stores, everything is designed to create a sense of urgency. Unlike traditional supermarkets where products remain on the shelves for months, discount stores often operate with limited stock. As a result, we get the impression that the item that catches our eye today could disappear tomorrow. This manufactured scarcity triggers a very human reflex: the fear of missing out on a good deal.

Even if we hadn't planned on buying that decorative tray or portable label maker, we suddenly think it would be a shame not to take advantage of it "while it's still available." This slight psychological tension pushes us to act quickly, before we've even really considered the product's usefulness.

Marketing specialists call this FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). In a discount store, this mechanism is in full swing. Collections change frequently, products appear and disappear, and you end up buying in anticipation… just in case.

A false impression of control

Discount stores are a bit like toy stores for children: they feel like paradise. And there, you no longer need to throw a tantrum or put on your best act to turn your desires into reality. You're free to do as you please with your money. You can buy a cotton candy machine or a bubble gun just for fun. No one will be there to lecture you.

We trade our money for trinkets like we do in "Animal Crossing" with our bells. When an item costs two, three, or five euros, our brain automatically categorizes it as an "unimportant" expense . A candle for 2 euros? Why not. A small picture frame for 3 euros? Okay. A storage box for 4 euros? We'll take that too. Taken individually, these purchases seem harmless. Except that when added up at the checkout, they tell a completely different story.

However, in the end, there is a certain personal satisfaction: that of having had decision-making power. "We become masters of a tiny part of the universe every time we exchange money for an object, which brings us a feeling of security and stability in a world where so much uncertainty reigns," explains Lawrence R. Samuel, PhD in philosophy, in the pages of Psychology Today .

Little by little, grocery shopping transforms into a treasure hunt. We search, we observe, we compare, and each find brings a small satisfaction. This feeling of "finding a good deal" activates the reward circuit in our brain, the one that releases dopamine, the pleasure hormone.