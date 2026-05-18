Before getting a tattoo, many people are still unaware of the meaning of these symbols.

Society
Julia P.
@bunnystattoos / Instagram

Choosing a tattoo isn't just about falling for a pretty design you saw on social media or in a tattoo parlor. Behind some trendy symbols lie spiritual, cultural, and sometimes sacred stories. Before getting them inked on your skin, it's best to know what they truly represent.

The Hand of Fatima: much more than a protective motif

It's impossible to miss this famous open hand, often decorated with a central eye. Called the Hamsa or Hand of Fatima, it has its roots in the cultures of the Middle East and North Africa. In both Muslim and Jewish traditions, it primarily symbolizes protection against negative energies and the evil eye.

One detail completely changes its message: when the fingers point upwards, the symbol acts as a protective shield. When pointing downwards, it becomes associated with luck, harmony, and abundance. A tattoo that is both aesthetically pleasing and full of meaning.

The Om symbol: a sacred vibration

Highly valued in the world of yoga and wellness, the Om symbol is nonetheless one of the most sacred symbols in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions. It represents the primordial sound of the universe, the one that connects all forms of life.

Each element of the symbol has a precise meaning, including the small dot at the top, which evokes spiritual awakening. Far from being a simple "minimalist drawing," Om embodies a profound vision of consciousness and time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ichist (@ich.ist)

The lotus flower: the art of rebirth

Delicate, elegant, and incredibly popular in the world of tattoos, the lotus flower symbolizes personal transformation. In Buddhist and Hindu traditions, it represents the ability to grow despite adversity.

Why? Because the lotus grows in muddy waters before blossoming on the surface in all its beauty. Many choose this tattoo as a reminder of their growth, their inner strength, or a new beginning. A body-positive symbol that celebrates the journey rather than unattainable perfection.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MEG REES (@bunnystattoos)

L'Unalome: A Life's Journey

With its delicate lines and graphic appeal, the Unalome is increasingly popular. Yet, this Buddhist motif from Thailand has a very strong meaning: it represents the path to balance and wisdom.

The spirals illustrate doubts, detours, and moments of confusion. Then the path gradually becomes straighter, until it reaches a clear line symbolizing serenity. A beautiful way to remember that imperfect journeys are also the ones that build the most.

Celtic knots: endless links

With their seemingly endless, intertwined lines, Celtic knots have fascinated people for centuries. Originating from Irish and Scottish traditions, they symbolize eternity, human connection, and the cycle of life. For some, they also represent attachment to their roots, family, or a spirituality passed down through generations.

In short, these symbols are appealing for both their aesthetic appeal and their profound meaning, but before adopting one, taking the time to understand its history allows you to give even more meaning to your tattoo. A design etched on the skin can become a true reflection of your journey, your values, or a significant stage in your life. And knowing its origins is also a way to pay homage to the cultures that gave rise to it.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
"Dancers are athletes": her feet fascinate internet users

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Dancers are athletes": her feet fascinate internet users

A simple video posted on Instagram was enough to set social media ablaze. A close-up of ballerina Kylie...

This popular tattoo can actually have several meanings.

Minimalist, graphic, and very trendy, the black band tattoo around the arm is as alluring as it is...

Retirement income: housewives at the heart of the debate on invisible work

They have hectic schedules and enormous family responsibilities, yet they work for free, without any salary recognition. Housewives...

This boxing champion calls on women to "dare to be different"

At just 16 years old, Olivia Bahsous already boasts an impressive record. A three-time world champion in Muay...

Crans-Montana: Tahirys Dos Santos's partner makes her first public appearance

At the UNFP Trophies (which recognize key figures in French professional football), young FC Metz footballer Tahirys Dos...

The "Pilates girl" fascinates certain masculinist circles: what this new obsession reveals

Self-proclaimed masculinists, die-hard alpha males, and incels who embrace a virile aesthetic are no longer obsessed with women...