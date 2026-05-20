A waitress injured in the face while serving her shift: the video shocks internet users

An assault in broad daylight at a Melbourne, Australia, café has sparked outrage on social media. On April 25, 2026, Anzac Day, a 19-year-old French waitress, Anaïs Poupon, was injured in the face by a passerby while bringing food to a table on the terrace. The CCTV footage, recently posted online by the establishment, has been viewed millions of times, triggering widespread indignation and an outpouring of solidarity.

The facts: an assault that occurred while on duty

The attack occurred around 1 p.m. in front of the La Vallée café, located on Keilor Road in the Essendon district of northwest Melbourne. CCTV footage released by the establishment shows the young waitress leaving the café with three plates to serve customers seated on the terrace. A woman walking by at that moment suddenly strikes the bottom of the plates, which hit the waitress in the face before shattering on the ground. The passerby walks away without breaking stride, leaving the young woman injured and in shock.

A video that is causing a stir in Australia

The La Vallée café posted the images on its Instagram account, along with an appeal for witnesses: "Help us identify this woman." The video was quickly picked up by numerous Australian and international media outlets. According to the café's owner, Josh Rabie, his waitress came inside crying, injured and covered in food. He expressed his outrage at the violence of the scene, calling the act incomprehensible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Vallee Essendon (@lavallee.melbourne)

The testimony of Anaïs Poupon

Interviewed by the Australian program A Current Affair, Anaïs Poupon gave a bewildered account. "I saw my teeth were broken and there was a lot of blood," the young waitress stated. According to her, her attacker told her , "It's your fault," before leaving. "I told her, 'What? I didn't do anything. I'm just doing my job. No, sorry, but it's not my fault,'" she recounted. Anaïs Poupon explained that she initially feared losing her teeth, before being reassured by the treatment she received. Her mother, who remained in France, said she was "very worried" following the attack.

An investigation is underway

Victoria police have confirmed they have launched an investigation. Investigators are seeking to identify the woman seen in CCTV footage. According to the official statement reported by Australian media , the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved black top, light blue jeans, sunglasses, and a silver necklace with a pendant. She was carrying plastic bottles of iced coffee and holding a black jacket. Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A broad movement of local solidarity

The attack sparked an outpouring of support in Melbourne. A nearby dental clinic, Healthy Smiles, even offered to cover the young waitress's dental expenses free of charge. Other businesses also stepped up: a restaurant offered a free dinner, and a jiu-jitsu club offered a year's membership to a self-defense class. A local businessman, Adrian Portelli, announced a reward of 5,000 Australian dollars for information leading to the identification of the attacker. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign launched by a friend of the victim, Anaïs Poupon, raised several thousand dollars to help cover her medical expenses and recovery.

A statement that challenges the restaurant industry

The incident also prompted a public reaction from John Hart, president of Restaurant and Catering Australia, who condemned it as an "unacceptable attack" on a professional simply doing her job. He emphasized that hospitality workers play a vital role in local community life and should never be subjected to such acts. This attack has brought the issue of safety for service staff, who are particularly vulnerable due to their interactions with the public, back into the spotlight.

While Anaïs Poupon has since been able to return to work, she has confided, according to her family, her intention to leave the country following this traumatic experience. Beyond the shock caused by the images, this case has highlighted both the vulnerability of young foreign workers abroad and the capacity of a community to rally around a victim of gratuitous violence.