Remote work could negatively impact women's careers

Society
Léa Michel
diana.grytsku/Freepik

Five years after the Covid-19 pandemic, remote work has become widespread in many companies. Praised for its flexibility, it appeals to both employees and employers. However, a new report by McKinsey and Lean In highlights an unexpected downside: remote work appears to hinder women's careers more than men's.

Less recognition and declining promotions

By 2025, 22% of American employees will be working primarily remotely, but this flexibility appears to be exacerbating some pre-existing inequalities. Women working remotely are less visible to their superiors and more vulnerable to unconscious biases that link physical presence with professional commitment.

The figures speak for themselves: for the past two years, women working remotely have been promoted less often than those in the office, a trend that does not affect men in the same way. The report also highlights a decline in equality policies: nearly 20% of companies say they no longer place particular importance on the advancement of women, and nearly 30% for women of color.

Some organizations have even reduced their mentoring and internal promotion programs dedicated to women's careers. As the report summarizes: "The stigma of flexibility holds women back: when they adopt remote working arrangements, their colleagues often assume they are less committed."

The persistence of mental load

Added to this is the issue of domestic workload, which is heavier for women. According to INED , 37% of women working remotely spend at least two hours a day on housework, compared to 21% of men. Family interruptions and a lack of dedicated workspace reduce their perceived productivity and their availability for internal opportunities.

Remote work, intended to promote a better work-life balance, highlights a complex reality: without inclusive policies and an equitable sharing of domestic responsibilities, it risks exacerbating the very inequalities it promised to correct. For women to continue to advance, flexibility must be accompanied by genuine recognition and a fair management culture.

Quality, price, reliability: these Christmas products tick all the boxes according to UFC-Que Choisir

