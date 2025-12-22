Quality, price, reliability: these Christmas products tick all the boxes according to UFC-Que Choisir

As the holidays approach, making the right choice from the abundance of Christmas products can quickly become a headache. UFC-Que Choisir has published its comparisons to guide you and help you balance quality, price and reliability, from foie gras to toys under the tree.

The foie gras preferred by experts for the holidays

Foie gras is a classic holiday dish, but Christmas doesn't necessarily mean it: depending on your budget or dietary preferences, it's perfectly possible to opt for plant-based or more affordable alternatives. However, for those who wish to enjoy traditional foie gras, UFC-Que Choisir has tested around fifteen whole duck products sold in supermarkets.

The clear winner of this comparison is the whole duck foie gras "à l'ancienne" from the Terres Paysannes brand, originating from Southwest France. Its strengths? A firm texture, perfectly balanced seasoning, and no additives. It also boasts several quality labels, such as the IGP Sud-Ouest and the Label Rouge, guaranteeing an authentic and refined product.

Other brands like Labeyrie and Jean Larnaudie also perform very well, offering flavorful and pleasant foie gras, even if the taste or price may vary slightly. And for those who don't consume animal products, there are now creative plant-based alternatives, perfect for enjoying delicious food while respecting dietary choices.

Smoked salmon: how to choose and which brands stand out

Smoked salmon is another holiday staple, but again, it's not essential for a delicious Christmas. Depending on your preferences, budget, or dietary needs, you can certainly explore other options, such as plant-based products.

For those who still want to enjoy smoked salmon, UFC-Que Choisir advises checking several sensory criteria: a pleasant marine aroma, a uniform and glossy color, a melt-in-your-mouth yet firm texture, and a balanced flavor without excessive salt or smokiness. Their research has revealed that some major retailers like Carrefour, Leclerc, and Auchan offer good options that combine flavor, freshness, and reasonable prices.

Where to buy Christmas toys without paying too much

Toys often represent a significant portion of the holiday budget. UFC-Que Choisir reminds us that comparing prices between different retailers and online platforms is essential to getting the best value for your money. In a recent study of around fifty popular toys (board games, figurines, electronic games, etc.), E.Leclerc and Smyths Toys stood out with prices that were often more attractive than those of other retailers.

The survey highlights that price differences can be significant for similar products, and recommends planning ahead, comparing offers, and not jumping at the first promotion that comes along. This vigilance allows you to make substantial savings while ensuring product quality and safety.

Consumer advice for Christmas according to UFC-Que Choisir

Beyond specific products, a few simple best practices can make your Christmas shopping more stress-free:

Always compare prices and product features, especially online.

Read labels and legal notices carefully, especially for foods like foie gras or smoked salmon.

Check that the toys meet safety standards and beware of offers that seem too good to be true, as they may be hiding lower quality products.

By following these tips, you can create a delicious and festive Christmas using reliable and affordable products, all while respecting your budget and dietary preferences. After all, the holidays are a time to indulge without stress and fully enjoy warm and convivial moments.