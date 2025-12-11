The reflex to avoid if you want a truly successful Christmas

There are traditions we cherish without giving it much thought, and then there are those we adopt almost automatically, convinced they simplify our lives. This is precisely the unfortunate fate of ultra-detailed Christmas lists these days. What if, unintentionally, you're depriving your holiday season of what makes it truly magical?

The temptation of the perfect wishlist

Every year, as soon as Black Friday rolls around, the gift-buying frenzy begins. Crowded shops, a cascade of promotions, bank accounts holding their breath… and, in this whirlwind, a now firmly established habit: sending your wishlist to loved ones. Not a hastily scribbled list, no. Rather, a 2.0 version, designed on apps where each wish is accompanied by the exact model, the ideal color, and often a clickable link to buy without even looking up. An effective way, certainly, to avoid disappointments under the tree, but one that raises a crucial question: in trying to make things too simple, haven't we diluted the true spirit of Christmas?

The surprise, that little forgotten thrill

This, at least, is the warning issued by Benjamin Muller on "Bonjour! La Matinale TF1." The journalist is concerned about the disappearance of surprise, that little thrill that makes Christmas a special time. According to him, these overly structured lists deprive gift-giving of some of its meaning. Giving a gift, he reminds us, is above all a thoughtful, almost artisanal act that requires taking the time to consider what would make the eyes of the person you love light up. It's not just a click in a virtual shopping cart.

Giving meaning back to the act of giving

By highlighting the pitfalls of these new wishlist apps, Benjamin Muller puts his finger on something fundamental. A gift thoughtfully chosen by a loved one is a meaningful gesture. It tells a story, evokes a shared memory, reveals a notable character trait, or recalls a personal taste. When everything is laid out in black and white, down to the exact link to place the order, it becomes more of a simple exchange of favors than a genuine moment of emotion. A kind of transaction where the gesture loses its warmth in exchange for efficiency.

The magic of intuition and creativity

Benjamin Muller clarifies, however, that children's lists remain sacred. They are a sweet and precious ritual, marking the rhythm of childhood and rekindling our own in the process. Every year, more than a million of these letters reach Santa's workshop. Behind this avalanche of wishes lies a tender learning experience: the child discovers writing, expresses their desires, and explores their creativity. It is a formative event that deserves to be preserved.

However, for adults, the question is worth asking. What if you added a touch of the unexpected to your gifts? You might be surprised by the joy it brings, both to the giver and the recipient. Choosing a present is an adventure in itself: you wonder what touches them, what amuses them, what accompanies them in their daily lives. You look for an object that reflects your relationship with the person or people. This process is ultimately more important than the gift itself.

In short, Christmas has never been a competition for perfect organization. It's not a race to find the most suitable gift or an assembly-line checkout process. The real Christmas, the one that warms the heart, is a time for sharing, genuine care, and simple joy. It's also an opportunity to be creative, think outside the box, and give a little bit of yourself. So, this year, why not ditch the ultra-precise wishlist?