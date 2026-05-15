Crans-Montana: Tahirys Dos Santos's partner makes her first public appearance

At the UNFP Trophies (which recognize key figures in French professional football), young FC Metz footballer Tahirys Dos Santos made a striking appearance alongside his partner Coline. The young woman, a survivor of the Constellation fire, chose to leave the burns on her arms visible.

A strong public appearance at the UNFP Trophies

It was at the UNFP Trophies ceremony, held at the Palais Brongniart in Paris's 2nd arrondissement, that Tahirys Dos Santos appeared on stage alongside his partner, Coline. The young FC Metz player, who recently signed his first professional contract, appeared hand in hand with his partner, several months after the tragedy that struck them.

The couple's appearance immediately sparked a wave of emotion in the room. For Coline, it was one of her first public statements since the fire. The young woman clearly chose to accept her injuries, without trying to hide the scars on her arms and legs.

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The Crans-Montana fire

The appearance comes in the wake of a tragedy that shocked the public. On New Year's Eve, a fire broke out at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Tahirys Dos Santos, seriously injured, rescued his partner Coline from the flames, an act that received widespread media coverage. Both suffered burns to 30% of their bodies. The physical consequences, commensurate with the violence of the event, required extensive medical care and a treatment program that continues to this day.

The words of Tahirys Dos Santos

On stage at the UNFP Trophies ceremony, the young FC Metz player reflected on the harrowing weeks following the fire. "Today, I'm doing better after some difficult weeks in the hospital," he said. Beyond his own experience, he wanted to send a message of support to the other victims: "I would like to send a message to the families of the victims who are still in the hospital: I offer them my full support." His words were understated, marked by an acknowledgment of the progress made and a thought for those still receiving treatment.

Coline's words, focused on her reconstruction

Coline's speech also deeply moved the audience. A former communications student, the young woman spoke of the devastating nature of the ordeal she had endured. "It was a very difficult ordeal, which has left lasting effects on my health," she confided. Rather than looking to the future, she chose to focus on the present: "For now, I'm not necessarily thinking about the future; I'm concentrating on my health."

This statement serves as a reminder that, behind the media image of the "surviving couple," their daily reality remains one of demanding physical and psychological rebuilding. At the end of this emotionally charged segment, Tahirys Dos Santos and Coline presented a trophy to Lyon player Melchie Dumornay, thus concluding their appearance on stage.

By appearing together at the UNFP Trophies, Tahirys Dos Santos and Coline provided one of the most striking moments of the evening. By displaying her scars and speaking out, the young woman gave a face and a voice to a tragedy that had previously been told primarily through the heroic act of her partner. This appearance served as a stark reminder, without resorting to melodrama, of the ongoing process of healing.