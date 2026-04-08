"Dopamine party": this new nightlife phenomenon that focuses on well-being rather than excess

Society
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Daniel Nouri / Pexels

Dancing in the middle of the morning, drinking water instead of cocktails, and participating in wellness activities in a festive atmosphere: "dopamine parties" are redefining the rules of partying. This concept, which prioritizes collective energy without excess, is attracting an increasingly wider audience.

A morning party that breaks with traditional norms

On March 28, 2026, several hundred people gathered at a Madrid nightclub for a "dopamine party," a festive event held during the day without the consumption of alcoholic beverages. According to Reuters and The Washington Post, nearly 700 participants took part in this morning of dancing, which began at 11 a.m. and combined music, physical activities, and socializing.

On the dance floor, the atmosphere remained true to the conventions of a classic party: light shows, DJ sets, and a collective energy. The difference lay in the event's overall approach, which emphasized vitality and well-being rather than the excesses usually associated with nights out. Some participants alternated between dance sessions, physical exercise, and breaks with refreshing drinks or light snacks, in an atmosphere described as festive and supportive.

The principle: to stimulate dopamine in a different way

The name "dopamine party" refers to dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motivation and pleasure. The idea is to offer activities that promote feelings of satisfaction and energy without resorting to substances associated with excess.

Rhythmic music, social interaction, physical movement, and exposure to light are all known factors that contribute to a feeling of well-being. According to several media outlets, these events are part of a broader trend of initiatives aimed at rethinking nightlife, such as "sober" parties or festive events organized during the day.

A trend driven by new social expectations

The growing popularity of this type of event is largely due to the increasing interest in mental health and work-life balance. More and more people are seeking social experiences that don't necessarily involve consuming alcoholic beverages or extending the night into the early hours.

This phenomenon particularly affects a generation attentive to its well-being, which wants to balance social life, physical fitness, and relaxation. "Dopamine parties" meet this demand by offering a format that allows people to enjoy a group activity while maintaining a routine compatible with professional or personal life.

Well-being is becoming a new driving force in the party.

Beyond being a mere fad, these events illustrate a broader transformation of the events industry. Organizers are now exploring "hybrid formats" that blend music, sports, personal development, and socializing.

Some "dopamine parties," for example, include yoga, meditation, or sports coaching sessions, while still maintaining a fun and musical atmosphere. This evolution also reflects a diversification of social practices, where partying is no longer limited to the night or the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

While traditional parties remain the most common, "dopamine parties" reflect a growing interest in "alternative party experiences." The success of the Madrid event demonstrates that this type of format can attract a wide audience drawn to a friendly and energizing atmosphere without excess. Partying, once associated with transgression, is gradually shifting towards experiences focused on balance and collective well-being.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Mission Artemis 2: The Dark Side of the Moon Revealed
Article suivant
Deemed "too muscular": a photo of an athlete at the pool sparks numerous reactions

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Deemed "too muscular": a photo of an athlete at the pool sparks numerous reactions

A photo of Ilona Maher at the pool sparked numerous comments online, with some internet users deeming the...

Mission Artemis 2: The Dark Side of the Moon Revealed

Space exploration is entering a new phase with the Artemis 2 mission, which will allow astronauts to fly...

These friends have been recreating the same photo every 5 years for over 40 years and it's a sensation!

Over the years, certain traditions take on a special significance. For more than four decades, a group of...

The “Gen Z pout” is replacing the “duck face”: what is this trend?

Social media norms are evolving rapidly, including how people pose in front of the camera. After years dominated...

The "stolen kiss" in the age of consent: a romanticism to revisit

The "stolen kiss," practiced in school playgrounds as a game of "dare" and touted on screen as a...

An astronaut's poignant exchange with his daughters before takeoff moves the entire world

On the eve of his departure for a historic mission to the Moon, Reid Wiseman, an American astronaut...