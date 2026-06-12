What is "mogging", this trend that transforms beauty into competition?

TikTok loves inventing new words. Some are harmless, others deserve closer attention. This is the case with "mogging," a term that has gone viral among Generation Z. Behind its apparent lightheartedness, however, lies a far less innocuous vision of beauty: that of a constant race to compare oneself to others.

Mogging, or the art of "surpassing" others

The word "mogging" originates from the acronym AMOG, for "Alpha Male Of the Group". Appearing in the mid-2010s on certain masculinist forums, this expression refers to being considered "more attractive than another person".

The idea? Not simply to take care of oneself or appreciate one's reflection, but to use one's appearance as a marker of social dominance. In other words, beauty becomes a tool for ranking, where one must always "be better" than others.

When appearance becomes performance

Mogging is part of a broader trend: " lookmaxxing ," which could be translated as "maximizing one's appearance." This movement encourages the use of multiple strategies to conform to certain physical ideals: highly intensive skincare routines, rigorous workouts, or exercises designed to "reshape facial features."

Taking care of oneself is obviously not problematic. The danger arises when personal worth is reduced to a supposed beauty standard. In this logic, the body is no longer a space for expression or well-being, but a "project to be relentlessly perfected." Yet, every silhouette tells a different story. Faces, body shapes, and unique characteristics contribute to this diversity that makes each person unique. There is no universal hierarchy of attractiveness, despite what some discourses try to suggest.

Very real consequences on morale

Experts are warning about the effects of these trends on the mental health of young people. Repeated exposure to content focused on physical comparison can increase social anxiety, insecurities, and a distorted body image.

The binary vision promoted by some proponents of mogging—where one is either "naturally gifted" or doomed to failure—leaves little room for nuance. It can fuel a persistent feeling of inadequacy, particularly at a stage of life when self-esteem is still developing.

A word that's become a joke... really?

Today, the term has far surpassed the communities from which it originated. On TikTok, it's often used humorously to describe someone who "steals the show" with their charisma or presence. Even some public figures joke about it in interviews. Does a word completely lose its symbolic weight when it becomes a joke? The question remains open. The expressions we adopt often carry a part of their history with them, even as their usage evolves.

Rethinking our relationship with beauty

The success of mogging reveals above all how social media can encourage constant comparisons. Who is the most photogenic? Who seems the most desirable? Who best fits the current trends? Faced with this pressure, another approach deserves to be highlighted: that of a pluralistic beauty, free from rankings. A beauty that celebrates self-confidence, authenticity, and respect for differences rather than an impossible quest for perfection.

After all, your worth isn't measured by likes, TikTok trends, or the comparative gaze of others. So, what if we stopped trying to "mogge" those around us and simply learned to inhabit our bodies with kindness?