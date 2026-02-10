At 22, this athlete impresses on the ski slope and fascinates the public

At just 22 years old, Eileen Gu has established herself as a freestyle skiing phenomenon, a three-time Olympic medalist for China and the highest-paid winter athlete in the world. Born in the United States, a Stanford student, and a model for luxury brands, this multi-talented athlete fascinates with her skill and her independent spirit.

An early and untouchable Olympic star

In Beijing in 2022, 18-year-old Eileen Gu made history by winning gold in big air and halfpipe, as well as a silver medal in slopestyle. Since then, she has amassed 20 World Cup victories, an all-time record for women, and triumphed at the inaugural Snow League in China last December. Her signature technique—a double cork 1620 executed with surgical precision—continues to thrill crowds, particularly in China where she is a beloved national icon.

The richest of the winter athletes

With $23 million in earnings projected for 2025 according to Sportico , Eileen Gu tops the list of Winter Olympic athletes and ranks 4th among female athletes across all sports. Her sponsors include global giants like Red Bull, Tiffany, Porsche, Victoria's Secret, and Louis Vuitton, as well as Chinese brands such as Anta Sports and Luckin Coffee. She walked the runway for Bosideng in Milan and closed the Brunello Cucinelli show in Shanghai, effortlessly transitioning between fashion catwalks and ski slopes.

Born in the USA, Chinese competitor: the mystery of nationality

Born to a Chinese mother and an American father, Eileen Gu grew up between the two cultures, spending her summers in Beijing. In 2019, she chose to compete for China, without ever publicly clarifying her citizenship—a sensitive issue, as China does not allow dual nationality. She is currently pursuing a degree in international relations at Stanford, where she will be a junior upon her return, proving that her ambitions extend beyond the world of sports.

A Zen approach to the 2026 Olympics

As the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games take place (until February 22nd), Eileen Gu says she feels free of all pressure. Her passion for Milan – a city of fashion and culture – adds a personal dimension to this competition.

Ultimately, Eileen Gu embodies the modern woman: elite athlete, influencer, brilliant student, and international model. By rejecting narrow categories, she redefines success, riding the waves—literally—of a global success that is only just beginning.