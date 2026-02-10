Meals, family, rituals: what is Chinese New Year really like?

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is much more than just a change of date. It is a vibrant, warm, and deeply symbolic celebration that brings together billions of people around the world (February 17 to March 3, 2026) around values of sharing, prosperity, and family love.

A festival at the heart of the lunar calendar

Marking the beginning of the new year according to the lunar calendar, Chinese New Year is the most important festival in Chinese and Sinophone cultures. For 15 days, families, friends, and communities celebrate a fresh start together, with joyful energy and contagious optimism. Every gesture, every dish, and every ritual carries meaning: it's about attracting luck, health, prosperity, and harmony for the months to come. It's a time to reconnect with others, but also with oneself, with kindness and pride.

The family Christmas Eve dinner: the heart of the celebration

Christmas Eve is a sacred time. The whole family gathers around a festive banquet, often called the "treasure feast." Here, the food is not just delicious: it tells a story and conveys wishes.

The ravioli, shaped like gold ingots, symbolize wealth and success.

The whole fish evokes abundance, because its name in Chinese resembles the word "surplus".

Long noodles promise a long life, provided you absolutely do not cut them.

In some northern regions, dumplings are a must-try, while in the south, sweet glutinous rice cakes embody social and personal advancement.

Each region adds its own touch: a whole chicken for family unity in Guangdong, shrimp for happiness in Fujian. Everywhere, the essence remains the same: to celebrate together, nourish bodies and hearts, and strengthen bonds with warmth and pride.

Rituals to welcome good fortune

Preparations begin several days before the New Year. The house is thoroughly cleaned to ward off bad luck and make way for new energy. Red and gold decorations adorn doors, windows, and streets, as these colors are associated with luck, joy, and prosperity.

At midnight, fireworks and firecrackers blare to drive away the legendary monster Nian, a symbol of the past year's fears. Children, and adults too, receive red envelopes called hong bao, containing new money as a sign of renewal, protection, and good wishes. Greetings, called bainian, are exchanged in person, by phone, or via video conference, with messages of prosperity, health, and happiness.

A celebration that transcends borders

Chinese New Year celebrations vary from country to country and community to community. In San Francisco, Paris, and London, parades of dragons and lions brighten the streets of Chinatown. In Malaysia, religious processions are combined with traditional dances. In Vietnam, where Tết is celebrated, rice cakes wrapped in leaves are added, symbolizing the earth and gratitude to ancestors.

These 15 days of festivities culminate in the Lantern Festival, marked by the lighting of illuminated lanterns and the enjoyment of tangyuan, sweet dumplings that symbolize family harmony. Even in modern cities, where one can toast with wine or beer in addition to traditional tea, the spirit remains intact: unity, respect, joy, and hope.

Today, Chinese New Year transcends cultural boundaries. It has become a universal time for sharing, acceptance, and celebrating oneself and others. Whether you are in the heart of a major metropolis or in a village, this festival reminds us of an essential truth: nurturing relationships, honoring history, and embracing the future with confidence is a profoundly powerful and deeply human act.