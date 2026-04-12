A woman was allegedly forced by her ex-partner to get his name tattooed 250 times.

A Dutch woman claims she was forced by her former partner to have his name tattooed on her body multiple times. Her testimony is now part of a campaign to raise awareness of psychological abuse within couples.

More than 200 tattoos were imposed during a relationship described as toxic.

A Dutch woman, identified only as Joke, claims she was forced to get tattoos from her former partner during what she describes as a destructive relationship. According to reports in the Dutch press , the victim was allegedly forced to get her ex-partner's name or initials tattooed more than 200 times on various parts of her body.

According to the Dutch foundation Spijt van Tattoo, these tattoos were allegedly done using equipment purchased online, in a context of emotional manipulation and psychological pressure. The organization states that the victim lived for several years in an atmosphere of fear and humiliation.

An awareness campaign about psychological violence

Joke's story is part of an awareness campaign led by the Spijt van Tattoo Foundation, which supports people who want to remove tattoos associated with difficult experiences. The campaign, entitled "Uit je hart, uit je huid" ("From your heart, from your skin"), aims to raise funds to finance tattoo removal procedures.

According to the foundation, some women get tattoos under duress or in a context of emotional manipulation, which can leave lasting psychological scars. Several specialists point out that certain forms of domestic violence can include mechanisms of control over the body and image.

A multi-year erasure process

According to the Spijt van Tattoo Foundation, the victim received support for approximately three years to gradually remove the tattoos. The process involved several professionals, including a laser tattoo removal specialist and experts in the medical and artistic fields. The foundation reports that the majority of the tattoos were successfully removed, although some traces may remain. Tattoo removal procedures often require several sessions spaced out over time to allow the skin to heal.

A problem related to domestic violence

Victim support organizations emphasize that physical or psychological coercion can take many forms in abusive relationships. According to the World Health Organization, domestic violence can include acts aimed at controlling a person's body or appearance. Awareness campaigns specifically aim to encourage victims to seek help and to better inform the public about these situations.

Ultimately, the campaign led by the Spijt van Tattoo Foundation aims to raise awareness of a still little-known issue. By highlighting personal accounts, the organization hopes to encourage recognition of psychological abuse and promote access to appropriate support. The associations emphasize the importance of support structures for people facing this type of situation.