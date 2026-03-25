What does the "Six Seven" trend on social media, which is dividing generations, mean?

"Six Seven." Two numbers, zero explanation… and yet, it's impossible to escape it on social media. Behind this deliberately vague expression lies a viral trend that amuses as much as it baffles, especially when generations try to understand each other.

A viral expression… and deliberately vague

The "Six Seven" trend—sometimes written "6-7" or "67"—took hold on TikTok and Instagram starting in 2025. Its defining characteristic? It doesn't really mean anything. And that's precisely what makes it so popular. Used in humorous videos, conversations, and even everyday life, the expression relies on a deliberate ambiguity.

It can be accompanied by a gesture of the hands going up and down, as if to express a vague answer, a "meh" or a "somewhere in between." Some internet users see it as a way of saying that a situation is average, neither good nor bad. For many, the principle is simple: there's no real definition, and that's what's funny.

An origin between music and web culture

Behind this phenomenon, however, lies a starting point. The expression gained popularity thanks to the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Skrilla, an excerpt of which was widely shared on social media. Content creators quickly adopted it to illustrate videos, particularly those related to sports. NBA star LaMelo Ball, for example, became associated with the trend due to his height of 6 feet 7 inches (approximately 2.01 meters).

As is often the case on the internet, the trend quickly outgrew its origins. It transformed, remixed, adapted to everyday situations… until it became a kind of collective joke without any clear rules.

@xavetlouis The 'Six Seven' phenomenon has captivated Swiss teenagers and their parents. This gesture, triggered whenever the numbers 6 or 7 appear, has gone viral thanks to social media. Initially popularized on TikTok in the United States, it has been adopted by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and even featured in the game Fortnite. The origin of this phenomenon dates back to a song by the rapper Skrilla, combined with a gesture by the gamer Taylen TK Kenny, which quickly spread across the internet. This movement has become a fun secret code among young people, strengthening their sense of belonging. While it may seem absurd to the uninitiated, the craze surrounding 'Six Seven' demonstrates the power of social media in the rapid spread of trends. However, like any fad, it could fade as quickly as it appeared, especially when political figures start taking an interest. ♬ Original sound - Xav&Louis

Why it's funny... and why it's annoying

The success of "Six Seven" rests on a particular type of humor: the absurd. This style, very popular with younger audiences, consists of playing with references that have no apparent logic. This phenomenon is often compared to so-called "brainrot" culture, where content is deliberately offbeat, repetitive, or incomprehensible to the uninitiated.

The result: while some laugh immediately, others remain perplexed. Many adults admit they don't understand the point of the expression, while younger people see it as a fun and conspiratorial code. In some cases, "Six Seven" even extends beyond screens. Teachers have noticed the expression being used in the classroom, demonstrating how quickly these trends are becoming ingrained in everyday life.

A language that creates connection

Beyond its apparent absurdity, "Six Seven" serves a very real purpose: creating a sense of belonging. Sharing this type of reference shows that you're "in the know," that you understand the current trends. Regardless of its exact meaning, what matters is the connection with others.

Each generation develops its own expressions, inside jokes, and ways of communicating. Today, social media simply accelerates this process. And if some people feel lost with these codes, that's perfectly fine. Language is constantly evolving, and there's no single right way to communicate.

A fleeting trend… or not

Like many viral phenomena, "Six Seven" could disappear as quickly as it appeared. Or, conversely, it could become a permanent fixture in certain online communities. This type of trend serves as a reminder that humor and creativity on the internet don't always follow logical rules. Sometimes, not understanding is part of the experience.

Ultimately, “Six Seven” might not be meant to be explained, but rather experienced, shared… or simply observed with curiosity. And if you don't fully grasp the concept, that's perfectly fine. After all, in this particular case, being “in between”… is precisely the point.