These friends have been recreating the same photo every 5 years for over 40 years and it's a sensation!

Over the years, certain traditions take on a special significance. For more than four decades, a group of friends has chosen to immortalize their history in an original way: recreating the same photo every five years. These images, which have gone viral several times, illustrate both the passage of time and the strength of a friendship that has remained intact despite the years.

A photographic tradition that began in youth

It all began in the 1980s, when several friends decided to take a photo together in a specific pose. The idea, simple at first, was to recreate this shot at regular intervals to observe the changes over time. Every five years, the group would get together to recreate the original image, respecting the framing, poses, and sometimes even the expressions of the first photograph.

This meeting gradually became an eagerly anticipated tradition, preserving a visual record of their shared journey. Over the decades, these images formed a coherent series that highlights the natural evolution of their faces, clothing styles, and life circumstances.

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Images that have gone viral on the internet

When certain photo series were shared on social media, they generated considerable interest. Many internet users praised the consistency of this approach and the symbolic dimension of these images. These posts regularly resonate particularly strongly because they illustrate a universal truth: the passage of time and the importance of enduring relationships. Several similar projects have been covered by international media outlets, helping to popularize this concept of repeated photography over several decades.

A visual testament to the passage of time

Comparing photos taken several years apart reveals changes that are sometimes subtle, sometimes more obvious. The evolution of hairstyles, clothing, or even expressions reflects the passage of different life stages. This type of photographic project also highlights how visual memory contributes to strengthening the sense of belonging to a shared history. For many observers, these images represent a form of visual storytelling, where each photograph is part of a continuum.

Friendship as a common thread

These photos attract so much attention, in part, because they highlight the importance of lasting bonds. Maintaining a shared tradition over several decades requires a collective commitment to preserving it. In a world of rapidly changing lifestyles, these initiatives underscore the value of stability and the time dedicated to personal relationships. The repetition of the same image allows us to gauge the group's consistency, despite the individual changes that may occur over the years.

A concept that inspires other initiatives

In light of the success of these photographic series, other groups have chosen to create their own visual traditions. Some reproduce a photograph every year, others to mark significant events. These projects demonstrate the growing interest in images capable of telling a long-term story. They also illustrate how photography can become a tool for preserving memory, allowing for the documentation of individual and collective evolution.

Recreating the same photograph every five years for over 40 years illustrates the power of time, but also the strength of certain human bonds. Beyond their visual aspect, these images bear witness to a rare continuity, which resonates particularly strongly in an era marked by constant change.