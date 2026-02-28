This common gesture after a flight should be avoided, according to a flight attendant.

After several hours in the air, all you want to do is jump in a hot shower and let the fatigue melt away. However, this incredibly tempting reflex might not be the best thing for your skin. A flight attendant and several experts suggest reconsidering this habit, especially after a long-haul flight.

"Airplane skin", a true phenomenon

You step off the plane with a feeling of tightness, a slightly wrinkled complexion, as if your face is crying out for a large glass of water. This sensation even has a name: "airplane skin." In the cabin, the humidity level generally fluctuates between 10% and 20%, while on the ground it's more like 40% to 60%. This difference is explained by the technical constraints related to pressurization and by the outside air drawn in at altitude, which is naturally very dry, as the International Air Transport Association points out .

The result: your skin loses more water. Dermatologists call this transepidermal water loss. In practical terms, this can manifest as tightness, diffuse redness, a duller complexion, and sometimes a few small blemishes. Even combination or oily skin can react by producing more sebum to compensate. Your skin is doing its best to protect itself.

Why a very hot shower isn't your best ally

Let's be honest: after a flight, a hot shower feels like a giant hug. However, when your skin is already dehydrated, high heat can make matters worse. Very hot water damages the hydrolipidic film, that thin natural barrier made of water and lipids that protects your epidermis. By weakening it, you increase the evaporation of water from the skin and make it more sensitive.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends avoiding long, very hot showers, especially for those with dry or sensitive skin. They suggest using lukewarm water instead to preserve the skin barrier. This advice is particularly relevant after a flight: your skin has already been exposed to several hours of dry air. There's no need to add to the stress.

The signs that your skin has traveled too

After a long journey, you might observe:

A sensation of skin pulling

Slight redness

An accentuation of dehydration lines

An excess of reactive sebum

Small pimples linked to a weakened skin barrier

These reactions don't mean your skin is "fussy." On the contrary, they show that it's alive, dynamic, and capable of adapting. It's simply trying to regain its balance.

The right reflexes to adopt upon landing

Good news: it's not about banning the shower, but about adapting it.

Opt for lukewarm water rather than scalding hot. Limit your time, use a gentle cleanser without harsh agents, then immediately apply a moisturizer or repairing treatment to skin that is still slightly damp. This simple step helps retain moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after your flight. Internal hydration also supports your skin's balance.

Dermatologists also advise against scrubs and exfoliating treatments on the day of a long-haul flight. Your skin doesn't need to be "stripped," but pampered.

In short, "airplane skin" isn't a marketing myth: the dry air in shower cabins really does weaken the skin. In this context, a very hot shower, however comforting, can exacerbate existing dehydration. By opting for a gentler temperature and focusing on hydrating products, you give your skin a softer landing.