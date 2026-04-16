Traveling by plane doesn't mean sacrificing your style for the sake of comfort. However, finding the perfect balance between a comfortable outfit and a polished look can sometimes be a challenge.

The often intense air conditioning in the cabins, the long hours spent sitting, the temperature variations between the airport and the destination, not to mention the security checks: all these constraints must be anticipated.

Here we offer you practical advice on how to travel dressed in a way that is both practical and elegant, regardless of your body type.

Clothing for flying: prioritize comfort above all

Opt for natural and breathable materials.

The choice of materials is the foundation of good travel attire. Natural fibers such as cotton, linen, wool, cashmere, silk, TENCEL, and modal offer unparalleled breathability over long periods.

These materials naturally regulate body temperature and remain soft against the skin, even after several hours of flight.

Conversely, synthetic materials prove to be not very breathable and quickly become uncomfortable during a long-haul flight.

They trap heat and humidity, turning a simple journey into an unpleasant experience. It's therefore best to avoid them altogether.

Opt for loose, non-tight cuts.

Tight-fitting clothing may look stylish at boarding, but it quickly becomes a source of discomfort during the flight. Loose, unrestricted cuts allow for complete freedom of movement , essential when sitting for extended periods.

Limbs tend to swell slightly at altitude, which exacerbates any compression from clothing. On a long-haul flight, comfort must clearly take precedence over purely aesthetic considerations.

The ideal outfit for a long-haul flight

The bottom half of the outfit: leggings, joggers and wide-legged trousers

For the bottom, several options naturally come to mind. Leggings, jogging pants, wide-leg trousers, and soft chinos offer complete freedom of movement and are ideal for long hours of sitting . They adapt to changing positions without ever restricting movement.

Tight or slim jeans, on the other hand, represent a classic mistake. Legs swell on airplanes , causing tingling, pins and needles, and real discomfort.

While jeans remain a staple, a wide-leg boyfriend style or stretch jeans are acceptable alternatives. Stretch fabrics make all the difference in the long run.

The top layer: comfortable sweaters, sweatshirts, and t-shirts

For tops, opt for loose-fitting t-shirts with short or long sleeves, hoodies, and sweaters in cotton or natural fibers. These pieces effortlessly combine practicality and comfort.

Wearing a tank top alone is a common mistake.

The air conditioning in cabins can quickly cool the air , making this type of top insufficient. A sweater, vest, shawl, or cardigan is then essential as an additional layer.

Wear clothes to cope with the air conditioning on the plane

The principle of layering or superimposing layers

Layering, or a multi-layered system , allows for adaptation to temperature variations between the airport, the cabin, and the destination. This principle is implemented at three levels.

The first layer, lightweight and functional, can be a short-sleeved top or a sports bra. The second layer provides thermal comfort thanks to a t-shirt or long-sleeved top made of natural fibers.

The third layer, finally, protects against the cold: hoodie, cardigan, light jacket or parka in winter.

According to a study published in 2019 by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the average cabin temperature ranges between 18 and 24 °C , with significant variations depending on the area of the aircraft.

Anticipating these temperature differences through layering remains the most effective strategy.

Textile accessories to protect yourself from the cold in the cabin

A thin scarf, a neckerchief, or a turtleneck sweater effectively protects the throat from the effects of air conditioning. These lightweight items are easy to pack and prove invaluable on board.

Warm wool or cashmere socks prevent your feet from getting cold during the flight.

For long journeys, packing travel slippers in your cabin baggage allows you to take off your shoes comfortably without walking barefoot on the plane floor.

How to dress to easily pass through security checks

Avoid metallic elements in clothing

Wearing a large amount of jewelry significantly slows down the security checkpoints. Watches, rings, necklaces, belts, and earrings must be removed , resulting in wasted time and the risk of forgetting them.

Packing these accessories directly into your luggage before boarding remains the safest solution.

Bra underwires, metal buttons, and belt buckles also trigger the detectors.

A soft, wire-free sports bra in cotton or TENCEL represents a comfortable and hassle-free alternative here.

Choose clothes that are easy to take off and put back on

Security checks require speed and simplicity.

A light jacket and slip-on shoes make the process much easier. Also, remember to empty your pockets of any coins before going through the security gate.

One last detail that is often overlooked: checking the condition of your socks.

They will be visible when shoes are removed, and a holey sock in front of an entire line is an easily avoidable situation.

The ideal shoes for airplane travel

Sneakers and flat shoes: the best allies

Flat shoes, comfortable and easy to remove, remain the top favorites for flying.

Sneakers and hiking shoes allow you to move around easily in the airport as well as in the cabin, while also facilitating passage through security checks.

Classic sneakers, lightweight and flexible, adapt to all body shapes and all flight lengths.

Hiking sneakers offer superior support and a cushioned sole ideal for long walks in the airport.

Laceless moccasins combine elegance and practicality, easy to slip on and off in seconds.

Shoes to absolutely avoid on a plane

High heels are completely unsuitable for walking in the aisles of an airplane and for the kilometers walked in an airport.

Flip-flops, thongs and open sandals pose hygiene problems (splashes in the toilet) and safety problems in case of emergency evacuation.

Travel slippers, slipped into cabin baggage, offer an ideal solution for comfortably removing shoes during a flight.

Clothing and accessories to avoid when flying

Clothing items to leave in your suitcase

Some clothes deserve to stay home on departure day. Ultra-slim jeans top the list, becoming uncomfortable after just one hour of sitting.

Tank tops worn alone expose you to the cold in the cabin, and clothes you care about are at risk of getting dirty or damaged during security checks.

Synthetic materials that are not very breathable and clothing containing metallic elements unnecessarily complicate passage through the security gates.

The golden rule remains simplicity : understated pieces, made of natural materials, without metallic ornaments.

Jewelry and accessories not to wear on a plane

Wearing multiple pieces of jewelry on the day of a flight creates more problems than it solves. Watches, rings, necklaces, earrings, and belts must be removed at security checkpoints, increasing the risk of loss or forgetting them.

The wisest solution is to pack them directly in your luggage before even arriving at the airport.

Complete your outfit with useful accessories

A cap and scarf for stylish travel

A baseball cap or a thin beanie ticks all the boxes: practical, stylish, and useful upon landing to protect from the sun.

After several hours of flying, this discreet accessory conceals tired hair with casual elegance.

The thin scarf or headscarf accomplishes several missions at once.

It protects against the cold air conditioning, folds up in seconds, and stores away easily. A versatile accessory to always pack in your carry-on luggage.

Essential cabin comfort accessories

Three accessories transform a flight into a relaxing experience. Earplugs reduce ambient noise, neighbors' snoring, and repeated announcements.

The sleep mask or eye mask blocks ambient light to promote sleep, both day and night.

Finally, the cervical support pillow supports the neck and prevents stiff neck during long flights; it attaches practically to a backpack strap.

Advice for people prone to circulatory problems on airplanes

Compression stockings: a solution to consider

According to the World Health Organization, the risk of deep vein thrombosis (phlebitis) increases two to three times on flights of more than four hours .

For people prone to circulatory problems, heavy legs, edema or varicose veins, wearing compression stockings should be considered after medical advice, including on short flights.

To be able to put on these stockings comfortably, choosing sufficiently wide trousers is essential. Loose-fitting joggers or wide-leg trousers with an elasticated waistband are ideal for this purpose.

Adjust your clothing to promote blood circulation

Non-compressive clothing remains essential to facilitate blood circulation during the flight. Loose-fitting pants, non-compressive leggings, and flexible fabrics prevent any compression of the limbs.

Freedom of movement comes first , especially during long hours of standing still at high altitude.

3 outfit ideas for women traveling by plane

Casual attire: maximum comfort guaranteed

A pair of pajama-style joggers combined with a loose-fitting sweatshirt and sneakers is the epitome of airplane comfort. This combination fully embraces its casual side while still maintaining a polished look.

Ideal for long flights where rest is paramount, it allows you to arrive rested and relaxed without looking like you've slept in your clothes.

The elegant outfit: style and practicality combined

Wide-leg pleated trousers or trousers in light, stretchy technical fabric, paired with a knit sweater and loafers or dress sneakers, embody the perfect balance between chic and practicality.

This outfit allows you to arrive at your destination looking presentable without sacrificing comfort during the flight. It is suitable for both business trips and vacations.

Wide-leg pleated trousers in stretch technical fabric

Fine knit sweater made of natural fibers

Simple and elegant loafers or sneakers

A thin scarf to protect oneself from the air conditioning

What to wear for a short flight in Europe

A more relaxed yet still thoughtful outfit

For flights under two hours, clothing can be more casual and less focused on extreme comfort. However, it's still wise to avoid ultra-slim jeans, which are uncomfortable even for short periods of sitting, and to comply with security procedures.

Essential adjustments even for short journeys

Even on a short flight, some recommendations still apply. Easy-to-remove shoes, the absence of metal frames , and limiting bulky jewelry simplify going through security.

A light scarf is also useful, as the air conditioning can be intense even on a short journey.

The essentials for a perfect airplane outfit

The essential pieces to have in your outfit

A successful airplane outfit relies on a few fundamentals: comfortable and loose-fitting bottoms , a top made of breathable natural material, an extra warm layer such as a cardigan or light jacket, flat shoes that are easy to remove, and warm socks made of wool or cashmere.

Each of these pieces contributes to the overall comfort of the journey.

Loose bottoms: leggings, jogging pants or wide-legged trousers in natural materials

Breathable top in cotton, TENCEL or modal

Warm layer: cardigan, sweatshirt or light jacket

Flat, slip-on shoes

Warm wool or cashmere socks

Carry-on luggage: a change of clothes and practical essentials

A large, soft-sided cabin bag allows you to carry essentials and a complete change of clothes, invaluable in case your luggage is lost. Clothing with multiple pockets makes it easy to access travel documents.

Travel slippers, a sleep mask, earplugs and a neck pillow ideally complement this travel kit.

The essentials in brief: the best tips for dressing appropriately on a plane

The three golden rules for a successful airplane outfit

Three fundamental principles guide the choice of effective flight attire. Prioritizing comfort and breathable natural materials is the first absolute rule.

Adopting layering to cope with temperature variations between the airport, the cabin and the destination forms the second pillar.

Choosing flat shoes and clothing without metal elements to facilitate checks represents the third essential rule.

Adapt your clothing to the duration and destination of the flight

The duration of the flight and the destination directly influence clothing choices. On a long-haul flight, breathable fabrics, loose cuts and comfortable accessories become essential.

On a short flight, more casual attire is perfectly acceptable, provided you follow a few basic rules. In any case, dressing well while traveling doesn't mean sacrificing comfort: style and practicality can always go hand in hand .