In China, these AI-generated animals are becoming social media stars.

On the Chinese internet, cats and dogs have long been the stars of heartwarming videos. However, a new phenomenon is shaking things up: these animals, now entirely created by artificial intelligence, are taking center stage in hugely successful mini-series. Behind their cute appearances lies a veritable digital industry that blends emotion, technology, and profitability.

Touching stories… generated by algorithm

On short-video apps hugely popular in China, entire stories are now being written and animated by AI. One of the most famous tells the story of a working-class cat mocked by wealthy animals, who ultimately succeeds and proves his worth. The recipe: a blend of empathy, revenge, and a popular moral message—but without actors or cameras.

These clips, often barely a minute long, attract millions of views. A single account, managed by an independent creator using free AI tools, can rake in several thousand euros a month. All with minimal investment: a few reused texts, automatically generated images, and a little imagination to tie it all together.

Designers who make a living from it

Several amateur videographers have turned to these "animal dramas." Some mix species and worlds: a Bichon Frise becomes a princess, a cat transforms into a superhero, or a kind-hearted dog finds her prince. These ultra-short "soap operas" play on very human emotional tropes—jealousy, humiliation, triumph—to provoke strong reactions and build audience loyalty.

Virtual pets are also used to promote real products, from pet care to food. It's an effective, and often more fun, way to bypass traditional advertising.

@meow_paplo #Labrador #BlackLabrador #LabradorRetriever #Dog #Puppy #Animals #3DAnimation #DogStory #ai #viral Witness the touching journey of a small light-black Labrador puppy working tirelessly in the rice fields, covered in mud but full of hope. From planting rice and feeding chickens to cooking his humble meal, this ultra-realistic 8K 3D animation captures the true spirit of hard work, peace, and gratitude. A heartwarming story from the Chinese countryside that reminds us: real happiness grows from simple effort. 🌾🐾🔥 Subscribe & Like to support more cinematic stories like this! 3D animation dog story, realistic 3D animation, motivational animal story, hardworking Labrador, cinematic 8K animation, emotional short film, rural Chinese life, rice field story, cute Labrador puppy, cinematic storytelling, heartwarming 3D short, life lesson animation, subscribe and like animation, dog working animation, mud and rice field, countryside 3D animation, inspiring dog short film, 8K ultra realistic dog animation, emotional dog short movie, peaceful life story #Labrador #LabradorRetriever #LabradorLove #LabradorLife #LabradorPuppy #LabradorLovers #LabPuppy #BlackLabrador #YellowLabrador #ChocolateLabrador #CuteLabrador #FunnyLabrador #SmartLabrador #WorkingLabrador #LabradorAdventure #DogStory #DogAnimation #DogLover #DogsOfTikTok #DogsOfYouTube #PetLovers #DogShorts #PuppyShorts #ViralDogVideo #DogMotivation #DogCinematic #3DAnimationDog #RealisticDogAnimation #DogLifeGoals #DogVibes #LabradorMoments #DogInspiration #LabradorMagic #DogCommunity #PuppyDreams #BestDogEver #DogViral #InspiringDogStory #DogFans #LabradorFans #PuppyCuteness #3DAnimation #CinematicStory #DogAnimation #LabradorStory #HeartwarmingStory #MotivationalShort #8KAnimation #Realistic3D #EmotionalAnimation #DogLife #CountrysideLife #InspiringStory #SubscribeAndLike #ViralAnimation #AnimatedShortFilm #RuralChina #RiceFieldStory #AnimalMotivation #PeacefulLife #shorts #Meow #Cat #Cats #CatLover #CuteCat #FunnyCat #CatLife #CatLovers #CatVideo #CatShorts #CatTikTok #CatViral #ViralCat #TalkingCat #CatAnimation #3DCat #CatStory #CinematicCat #CatAdventure #MeowWorld #LovelyCat #SmartCat #FunnyMeow #MeowVibes #CatFans #PurringCat #CatMoments #Kitty #Kitten #KittenLove #CatBoss #HeroCat #MeowPolice #MeowAnimation #CatCartoon #CatCinematic #CatMagic #CuteKitten #Purrfect #ViralMeow #SubscribeAndLike ♬ الصوت الأصلي - Meow & Paplo

When the machine knows how to make you cry

What's fascinating is that these creations generate an emotion as authentic as if they were true stories. The viewer laughs, becomes attached, is outraged – almost forgetting that everything was created by software.

However, while some internet users marvel at this, others are deeply saddened: they see AI-generated content enjoying meteoric success, while creators, illustrators, and cartoonists, despite being fully legitimate and talented, struggle to gain recognition. AI is increasingly favored because it "costs nothing," while allowing for huge profits—at the expense of human labor, vibrant creativity, and fair compensation.

These digital fables, somewhere between entertainment and experimentation, demonstrate the extent to which AI can replicate human emotions. In China, as elsewhere, these fables reflect our fascination with simple stories capable of moving us—even when they are no longer based on reality.