Flossie is 30 years old: the world's oldest cat celebrates her birthday

Flossie isn't just blowing out 30 candles: he's further cementing his place in feline history. This British cat, recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest cat in the world, has just celebrated his 30th birthday, an age that equates to approximately 140-150 human years according to veterinary estimates.

A record certified by Guinness World Records

Born on December 29, 1995, Flossie officially earned the title of "oldest living cat" in November 2022, when he was already 27 years old. Since then, he has continued to defy time and statistics, as the average lifespan of a domestic cat is typically around 12 to 15 years. Despite his deafness and severely impaired vision, the Guinness World Records team emphasizes that he remains active, gentle, and in relatively good health for his age.

🥳 Meet Flossie — the oldest living cat on the planet turns 30 today Flossie was born on December 29, 1995 — which makes her roughly 140–150 human years old in cat-to-human age conversion. She has long been listed in the Guinness World Records for her exceptional longevity.… pic.twitter.com/s1jUGykVDe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 29, 2025

A turbulent life and four homes in 30 years

Flossie was born into a litter of stray cats living near a hospital in Merseyside, northwest England. An employee of the hospital initially adopted him, before he was taken in by the employee's sister after her death in 2005. Fourteen years later, this woman also passed away, and Flossie spent another three years with another family member before being entrusted to the Cats Protection charity, which eventually placed him with Victoria Green.

A late adoption that changes everything

When Victoria Green discovered Flossie's veterinary records, she realized the cat was… 27 years old. "We were stunned," said the local coordinator for Cats Protection, noting that it's rare to find adopters willing to take in such an elderly animal. Victoria made special preparations for him, even installing a small ladder to help him get onto the sofa, all the while explaining that Flossie still jumps around like a kitten.

A symbolic anniversary for all cat lovers

By turning 30, Flossie joins the very exclusive club of exceptionally long-lived cats, although the absolute record remains held by Creme Puff, a female Texan who died at 38 years and 3 days. Her story highlights the importance of adopting senior cats: with proper care, a safe environment, and plenty of affection, even very old cats can live many more happy years. For both Victoria and Flossie, this birthday is not just a number: it's a celebration of a late but precious bond.

Ultimately, Flossie is a symbol of tenderness, resilience, and the importance of attentive care for senior animals. Her journey, marked by several homes and a late adoption, reminds us that every cat, regardless of age, deserves a second chance and lots of love. As she celebrates her 30th birthday, Flossie inspires all animal lovers to cherish every moment spent with their four-legged companions, because every year counts, and every bond is precious.