Finding the perfect hairstyle for a wedding is anything but trivial.

According to the 2024 wedding industry report , the average price of a wedding hairstyle reaches €120, and climbs to around €200 for a hair and makeup combo: needless to say, the issue deserves serious consideration.

For a guest, this choice depends on several criteria: hair length and texture, face shape, the theme of the ceremony, and current trends. And of course, the golden rule: enhance your silhouette without upstaging the bride.

Here we offer 65 simple and chic ideas, suitable for all body types and styles, to make your guest hairstyle a perfectly mastered detail.

What wedding guest hairstyle should you choose based on your hair length?

Hair length remains the primary natural filter for guiding one's choice. It determines the techniques available, the possible volumes, and the final result.

The best hairstyles for short hair

Short hair is just as beautiful as long hair.

Light waves add movement and volume to a short bob, while a boyish cut styled with a blow dryer displays a sober and confident elegance.

You can also play with a side-swept fringe, or add a light braid to structure the overall look. Statement accessories —knotted headbands, gold hair jewelry, or crystal barrettes—then become the true stars of a successful hairstyle.

The best hairstyles for medium-length hair

Mid-length hair offers a particularly appealing degree of stylistic freedom. A half-up style with twists , a sophisticated half-ponytail, or an elaborate low bun easily adapt to all body types.

Soft waves add a natural touch, while floral headbands transform a simple hairstyle into an instantly elaborate look.

The best hairstyles for long hair

The lengths allow for the most diverse creations. High bun revealing the neck, strands held back, curls at length or sensual mermaid waves : the options are numerous.

Long hair also allows for complex braids or structured buns that last all night.

Wedding guest hairstyles according to the theme and style of the ceremony

The atmosphere of the wedding should absolutely guide the hairstyle approach. Choosing the wrong style risks creating a visual dissonance in the souvenir photos.

Bohemian or rustic wedding

For a rustic wedding, the focus is on naturalness and lightness. Loose braids, fresh flower crowns , flowing waves and floral headbands create a cohesive bohemian atmosphere.

Loose strands of hair contribute to the charm of the style, provided that the overall look remains somewhat structured.

Classic or elegant wedding

An elegant setting calls for sleek and structured hairstyles . A low bun with impeccable finishing touches, a sophisticated twist, or discreet head jewelry perfectly embody this style.

Details matter enormously here: a single stray hair can betray a lack of care.

Festive or casual wedding

A low ponytail, a confidently tousled hairstyle, or a half-up style with minimalist accessories are perfect for relaxed celebrations. The idea is to look polished without appearing overly styled.

The updo for a wedding guest: all the variations you need to know

The chignon remains the go-to hairstyle for a guest. Infinitely adaptable, it suits all face shapes and all clothing styles.

Classic and romantic chignons

The low bun embodies simplicity with its clean lines. The twisted bun, on the other hand, leans towards a discreet and very elegant romanticism.

The high bun opens up the face, highlights the neck and shoulders: an undeniable asset for generous figures who wish to lengthen their silhouette.

Modern and relaxed updos

The messy bun effortlessly combines casual chic. The loose bun, reimagined with twists and textured strands, offers a soft, modern look.

The bun with a bow combines elegance and whimsy, while the banana bun is a must for the most daring profiles.

Low bun: understated elegance and meticulous finishing touches

Twisted bun: classic romance

Messy bun: relaxed but never sloppy

Bun with a bow: a controlled touch of whimsy

Trendy hairstyles for wedding guests in 2025-2026

The 2025-2026 trends mark a clear break with the high buns of previous years.

Make way for low rolled buns tied at the nape of the neck, mermaid waves inspired by the seaside world, and the half-updo with twists that elegantly mixes up and down styles.

A ponytail tied with a strand of one's own hair replaces classic accessories: a minimalist trick that is very popular.

As for statement accessories, XXL bows, jeweled combs, couture headbands, crystal barrettes and satin ribbons dominate the most photographed looks.

Low buns rolled at the nape of the neck

Natural and flowing mermaid waves

Ponytail with a curled strand

XXL accessories: bows, combs, couture headbands

Adapt your guest hairstyle to your face shape and hair texture

A beautiful hairstyle is first and foremost one that enhances your features. Facial shape and hair texture guide the most suitable choices.

Adapt your hairstyle according to your face shape

For a round face , create height with a high bun or sleeked-up hair. A long face benefits from letting a few strands hang loose in half-up styles or soft waves.

A square face is softened with loose curls or face-framing strands: softness against angularity.

Adapt your hairstyle according to your hair texture

Fine hair needs volume created by backcombing or curling . Thick hair is better suited to structured hairstyles, braids, or low buns.

Curly or frizzy hair deserves to be valued as it is, with African braids or floral accessories: straightening it is often a mistake .

Accessories and hair preparation for a successful guest hairstyle

Preparing your hair a few days before the wedding makes all the difference. A suitable shampoo followed by leave-in treatments provides hydration, suppleness, and shine.

Fixing products then ensure that the hairstyle stays in place until the end of the night, regardless of the length of the ceremony.

As for accessories, floral headbands , silver or pearl-adorned hair jewelry, rhinestone combs, pearl hairpins and boaters for summer weddings constitute a generous palette.

A fresh flower crown remains an unbeatable bohemian option for outdoor ceremonies.

Knotted headbands: versatile and trendy

Gold or silver hair jewelry: for elaborate looks

Rhinestone combs and crystal barrettes: a touch of glamour

Remember that the price varies considerably depending on the complexity: a simple blow-dry is not charged like an elaborate updo made of multiple braids.

Budget between €120 and €200 depending on your needs, and don't forget to book your salon appointment several weeks in advance: schedules fill up quickly during the wedding season.