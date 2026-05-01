In New York, a new rule in hairdressing schools could be a game changer for millions of women

Starting in September 2026, New York State will take an unprecedented step: training in curly, wavy, and coily hair will become mandatory in all hairdressing schools. A seemingly simple measure, but one that addresses decades of silent hair discrimination.

A problem that everyone knows about, but that no one solves.

How many times have we heard this phrase in a salon: "I don't know how to do curly hair" ? The exclusion of textured hair from the general hairdressing curriculum is a direct consequence of the segregated history of American salons: training manuals focused almost exclusively on straight or slightly wavy hair, leaving out a whole segment of the population. The result? Generations of qualified hairdressers, skilled with certain textures, but completely unprepared for others.

60% of the population, 8 states formed

The paradox is striking. Over 60% of the American population has textured hair. And yet, until now, only 8 out of 50 states had mandated training in these textures in hairdressing schools. 75% of hairdressers say they want more training on different hair types—but since this training wasn't mandatory, they weren't acquiring these skills before practicing. This training gap has very real consequences for millions of clients.

With the law signed, New York changes the rules

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill, which was sponsored by Representative Michaelle Solages and Senator Jamaal Bailey. Senator Bailey succinctly summarized the issue: "Current standards often fail to adequately prepare professionals to work with diverse hair textures. This gap disproportionately impacts women and girls of color, who face difficulties accessing services tailored to their needs." The law will take full effect in September 2026.

In concrete terms, what is changing in schools?

There's nothing revolutionary about the training volume—the total hours remain the same. What's changing is what's taught. Schools will now have to dedicate time to analyzing all hair types, providing care for natural hair, mastering braiding and extension techniques, and styling textured hair—curl shaping, blow-drying, and natural styling. These are skills that seem obvious, but until now, they simply weren't part of the curriculum.

"A legal framework against discrimination"

Michaelle Solages, herself a Black woman with textured hair, clarified the scope of the reform : "It became clear that more concrete measures were needed. This law is a response to the ongoing need for diversity and inclusion in the cosmetics industry, to ensure that everyone, regardless of their hair type, receives the attention and expertise they deserve in salons." Beyond the issue of training, the real issue is discrimination: refusing to style someone's hair because you don't know how is also a form of exclusion.

And after New York?

According to the New York State Beauty School Association , schools should be able to incorporate these new requirements without major difficulty. The Professional Beauty Association, which has supported the reform from the start, expressed its hope that other states will quickly adopt similar legislation—and that New York will become a national model. The question is no longer whether it's possible. New York has just proven that it is.

In short, training all hairdressers to handle all hair types is a self-evident truth that took decades to become mandatory. New York has just taken that step. And for millions of women who have long heard "sorry, I don't know how," it's much more than an administrative reform. It's a recognition.