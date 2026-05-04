Long hair is a wonderful opportunity for the big day. It offers rare stylistic freedom, allowing you to go from a natural and romantic look to an ultra-glamorous makeover as you wish.

This guide reviews the main families of wedding hairstyles for long hair: loose hair, tied-up hairstyles , braided, semi-tied or curly.

We also cover essential accessories and practical tips to arrive calm and collected on the big morning.

Long, loose hair: natural and romantic bridal hairstyles

Wearing your hair down on your wedding day is a way of embracing a liberated and radiant spirit. This trend is clearly gaining momentum in 2025 and is appealing to brides who want a natural, unconstrained look .

The key to making this style really work? Hair that's been carefully prepared several weeks before the ceremony: nourishing masks, smoothing creams or protective serum are an essential routine.

Working with wavy curls and volume allows you to structure the hairstyle without weighing it down. Soft curls create movement, dimension, and life.

This style pairs perfectly with light and luminous wedding makeup , enhancing the overall harmony.

Accessories play a crucial role here. A fresh flower crown instantly adds a bohemian touch. A discreet tiara or an oversized barrette, on the other hand, anchors the hairstyle in a more structured style.

This versatility makes loose hair a suitable option for almost any wedding theme, from rustic to romantic.

Buns, ponytails and updos: elegance guaranteed.

Updos represent elegance in its most assertive form. The chignon, whether low or high, structured or intentionally loose , remains a safe bet.

As for variations, you can opt for a small, discreet bun or a sculptural XXL chignon that captures everyone's attention.

The bridal ponytail also deserves attention. A simple twist around the elastic, a wrapped braid, or loose strands are enough to elevate it to the status of a formal hairstyle.

This style opens up the face and, above all, highlights the back of the dress: a considerable aesthetic advantage for models with thin straps or a low back.

A few concrete examples illustrate the possible diversity: the messy bun with gold hairpins, the low bun accompanied by a crystal hair comb , or the high bun adorned with a minimalist tiara .

From classic weddings to contemporary urban events, these hairstyles adapt to all settings.

Braided hairstyles for a bohemian-chic wedding

Braids are the signature of bohemian-chic or rustic weddings. Long hair lends itself beautifully to this style, allowing for a wide variety of looks depending on the desired atmosphere.

The classic or African braid: graphic, precise, ideal for a structured summer wedding .

The cascading or wheat-ear braid: more poetic, it is perfectly suited to a country or outdoor ceremony.

The boho braided updo: volume, texture and character for brides who want to think outside the box.

Adding fresh flowers that match the bridal bouquet greatly enhances the bohemian spirit.

A braid with small flowers slipped between the strands remains one of the most photographed hairstyles of the season.

For complex braids, such as African braids or crown braids, it is really advisable to use a professional hairdresser .

Half-up hairstyles: the perfect compromise for long hair

Half-freedom, half-structure: semi-updo hairstyles embody a romantic and chic balance that many brides are looking for.

Part of the hair is fixed up high, while the rest falls freely in curls or waves.

The variations are numerous: a high mini ponytail adorned with a veil , braids crisscrossed in the back, a side part or center part to refine or balance the features.

This style adapts to different lengths of long hair and remains very versatile depending on the chosen theme.

A delicate hair vine , a hair comb with zircon or porcelain details, or even a tiara adds a polished finishing touch. The key is to personalize it according to the face shape and the style of the dress.

Long, curly, and wavy hair: the wavy bridal hairstyle

Wavy hair is among the strongest trends for weddings in 2025. This style suits almost any theme, from a rustic ceremony to a glamorous indoor wedding.

Natural or curled waves create volume and movement, giving the hairstyle a very flattering visual lightness.

Fresh flowers or pearls can be discreetly tucked into a loose braid for a refined effect.

A tiara with subtle crystal or glitter details blends harmoniously with this type of hairstyle for a result that is both natural and sophisticated.

This hairstyle requires good preparation beforehand: styling products adapted to the texture of the hair, long-lasting fixing spray: and a hair trial with a professional remains really essential to guarantee the hold throughout the day.

Easy bridal hairstyles for your wedding day

Some brides prefer a simple, unpretentious look.

The good news is that there are accessible hairstyles that are no less stylish: the twisted braid, the wavy ponytail with a natural effect, or the basic braided crown are among these effective options.

Even for these "easy" styles, a hair trial with a professional is still invaluable. It allows for fine-tuning, testing the hold over time, and choosing the right products for your hair texture.

The hairdresser can also adapt each style to the shape of the face and the silhouette of the dress.

Wedding hair accessories: how to enhance long hair

A well-chosen accessory can transform an ordinary hairstyle into a memorable look. For glamorous weddings, tiaras and crystal pearls are a must.

Flower crowns are essential for bohemian-chic or country styles: worn on the forehead, they evoke a hippie spirit; pulled higher, they adopt a more classic register.

Wedding hair combs range from €25 to €437 depending on the sophistication of the design: a wide selection to suit all budgets. Bridal headbands range from €73 to €231.

Olive branches, hair vines , barrettes with flowers and white veils complete this array of accessories.

Purchasing accessories before the hair trial is highly recommended: this allows you to check the overall harmony and helps the hairdresser to build the final look in line with the dress and veil.

Hairstyles for wedding guests with long hair

Guests with long hair also have a wide range of options. Loose, wavy hair remains a safe bet for summer ceremonies.

For a glamorous effect, a chignon styled with volume and texture is particularly recommended: especially for figures who want an elegant and toned hairstyle.

A bohemian braid or a romantic half-up hairstyle is perfect for country or rustic themes. The choice should take into account the wedding theme and the outfit being worn.

To make your hairstyle last all day: and sometimes all night: a few quality hairpins and a suitable hairspray make all the difference.

Hair clips , tiaras or small flowers stuck in the hair easily dress up any guest hairstyle.

Hiring a professional hairdresser for your wedding hairstyle

The ideal wedding hairstyle stems from a careful consultation. A professional hairdresser assesses the face shape, hair texture and length, dress style, and ceremony theme to create a cohesive and personalized look.

At DESSANGE , for example, wedding hairstyling services start at 65 euros for a Shampoo & Styling Updo, 75 euros for a Shampoo, Cut & Styling, and 110 euros for a chignon.

The complete Bridal Package is offered from 315 euros, including the trial, hairstyling, wedding makeup and additional treatments.

A hair trial is a step that should never be neglected. It allows you to test the actual result, adjust the details, and confirm how well it will hold over time.

Some custom hairstyles also require more logistical preparation. Planning your beauty schedule several weeks in advance ensures peace of mind on the big day.