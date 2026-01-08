Going out in the snow: you'll love this anti-frizz tip

One step outside, a few snowflakes swirling in the breeze, and suddenly your hair seems to have a mind of its own. Good news: a simple trick can help keep your hair supple, even when humidity arrives unexpectedly.

When the weather attacks your hair

Snow, light rain, persistent fog… these conditions have one thing in common: they bring out frizz in the blink of an eye. A few strands around the face, a flyaway part, roots standing on end. Your hair isn't being capricious or uncontrollable; it's simply reacting to its environment, and that's perfectly normal. Adopting a body-positive approach also means understanding that every head of hair has its own texture, sensitivity, and unique way of experiencing climate changes. The goal isn't to force anything, but to support it with gentle and respectful care.

The makeup brush: an unexpected ally against frizz

On social media, some techniques stand out for their genuine effectiveness. This is the case with this trick popularized by Matt Newman, a content creator specializing in hairstyling. His approach is appealing because of its simplicity: minimal equipment, minimal product, but a visible and natural result. His secret to saying goodbye to humidity-induced frizz? A makeup brush and a hairspray. Nothing more.

The principle is as ingenious as it is easy to replicate: simply choose a clean brush, preferably with dense bristles. Lightly spray hairspray or setting spray onto the bristles, then precisely apply the product to the desired areas: roots, hairline, part, or stray strands. Unlike direct spraying, which is often too generous, the brush allows for perfect control of the product. The hair is smoothed just enough, without being stiff or weighed down.

A natural, flexible result without a "helmet" effect

That's the real advantage of this method. Frizz is tamed, but the hair retains its movement and volume. No excessively flattened roots, no stiff or shiny finish. The blow-dry stays intact, hairstyles hold better in humid conditions, and the overall look is much more natural. It's an ideal solution for those who want a polished look without sacrificing the freedom and vitality of their hair.

A technique suitable for all textures

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, tied up, or loose, this trick works on all hair types. It's especially popular for sleek hairstyles like ponytails, but also for messy buns, where you want to tame flyaways while maintaining a relaxed yet polished look. It's best to avoid applying this to longer hair if it's already styled well, to preserve its lightness.

This tip ultimately reminds us of one essential thing: your hair doesn't need to be transformed to be beautiful. It deserves respectful care, designed to enhance its natural texture. Even in the snow, your hair can remain confident, elegant, and completely itself.