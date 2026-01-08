Search here...

Going out in the snow: you'll love this anti-frizz tip

Hairdressing
Margaux L.
Yan Krukau/Pexels

One step outside, a few snowflakes swirling in the breeze, and suddenly your hair seems to have a mind of its own. Good news: a simple trick can help keep your hair supple, even when humidity arrives unexpectedly.

When the weather attacks your hair

Snow, light rain, persistent fog… these conditions have one thing in common: they bring out frizz in the blink of an eye. A few strands around the face, a flyaway part, roots standing on end. Your hair isn't being capricious or uncontrollable; it's simply reacting to its environment, and that's perfectly normal. Adopting a body-positive approach also means understanding that every head of hair has its own texture, sensitivity, and unique way of experiencing climate changes. The goal isn't to force anything, but to support it with gentle and respectful care.

The makeup brush: an unexpected ally against frizz

On social media, some techniques stand out for their genuine effectiveness. This is the case with this trick popularized by Matt Newman, a content creator specializing in hairstyling. His approach is appealing because of its simplicity: minimal equipment, minimal product, but a visible and natural result. His secret to saying goodbye to humidity-induced frizz? A makeup brush and a hairspray. Nothing more.

The principle is as ingenious as it is easy to replicate: simply choose a clean brush, preferably with dense bristles. Lightly spray hairspray or setting spray onto the bristles, then precisely apply the product to the desired areas: roots, hairline, part, or stray strands. Unlike direct spraying, which is often too generous, the brush allows for perfect control of the product. The hair is smoothed just enough, without being stiff or weighed down.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matt Newman (@mattloveshair)

A natural, flexible result without a "helmet" effect

That's the real advantage of this method. Frizz is tamed, but the hair retains its movement and volume. No excessively flattened roots, no stiff or shiny finish. The blow-dry stays intact, hairstyles hold better in humid conditions, and the overall look is much more natural. It's an ideal solution for those who want a polished look without sacrificing the freedom and vitality of their hair.

A technique suitable for all textures

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, tied up, or loose, this trick works on all hair types. It's especially popular for sleek hairstyles like ponytails, but also for messy buns, where you want to tame flyaways while maintaining a relaxed yet polished look. It's best to avoid applying this to longer hair if it's already styled well, to preserve its lightness.

This tip ultimately reminds us of one essential thing: your hair doesn't need to be transformed to be beautiful. It deserves respectful care, designed to enhance its natural texture. Even in the snow, your hair can remain confident, elegant, and completely itself.

Margaux L.
Margaux L.
I am a person with varied interests, writing on diverse topics and passionate about interior design, fashion, and television series. My love for writing drives me to explore different areas, whether it's sharing personal reflections, offering style advice, or sharing reviews of my favorite shows.
Article précédent
The super simple hairstyle trick that gives you a chic look in 2 minutes

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The super simple hairstyle trick that gives you a chic look in 2 minutes

A butterfly clip and two minutes are all it takes to transform messy hair into an elegant, structured...

According to this famous hairdresser, these 5 hair colors will dominate in 2026

In 2026, hair color is no longer about transformation, but about revelation. Gone are the days of rigid...

Do you dream of a blow-dry in two minutes? This quick trick makes all the difference.

Rushed mornings, hair tired from the heat, or simply a desire for simplicity are all reasons to rethink...

"Scandinavian blonde": the haircut that brightens, even without sun

Long associated with Nordic countries and their bright summers, Scandinavian blonde has now established itself as one of...

No time for a blow-dry? This trick adds volume in 5 minutes.

No time for a full blowout? This tip, spotted in a Reel by makeup artist @makeupbymelissam on Instagram,...

Showing off your grey roots: the hair trend we didn't see coming

After decades of systematically concealing gray hair, gray roots are now being embraced as a stylish and liberating...

© 2025 The Body Optimist