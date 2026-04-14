The "old money" haircut is making a comeback thanks to a famous model

The "old money" cut is making a remarkable comeback in beauty trends. Inspired by a classic and refined style, it appeals with its natural, chic, and seemingly effortless look.

A cut that emphasizes controlled naturalness

The "old money" trend embodies a very specific aesthetic: that of understated elegance, where every detail seems simple… yet perfectly considered. In terms of hair, this translates to structured cuts with clean lines that complement your face without altering it. Length is often retained, with subtle work on movement and texture.

The goal isn't to radically change your look, but to enhance your natural texture. Straight, wavy, thick, or fine hair: all textures have their place in this trend. Here, your hair is celebrated as it is, without trying to force it. Styling follows the same principle: soft, shiny, lightly styled hair with natural volume. Nothing stiff, nothing exaggerated.

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Effortless elegance… on the surface

The charm of the "old money" cut lies in its effortless appearance. Yet, behind this natural look is a true feat of precision. The cut relies first and foremost on an impeccable base: clean ends, subtle layering, and balanced volume. The result is a harmonious hairstyle that falls perfectly without requiring hours of styling.

This aesthetic values care, consistency, and quality rather than the accumulation of effects. You don't need to overdo it to achieve a sophisticated look. And above all, this approach is fully aligned with a body-positive vision: your hair isn't something to be "corrected," but rather something to be supported. Its texture, density, and movement become assets.

A cut that can be adapted to all desires

One of the great advantages of the "old money" cut is its versatility. It adapts to different lifestyles, face shapes, and desires. You can wear it every day without any particular effort, but you can also easily dress it up for a special occasion. A soft blow-dry, a low bun, or a few waves are all it takes to change the look.

It works equally well on long or medium-length hair, with possible variations depending on your personality. The idea isn't to follow a strict rule, but to find the version that suits you.

Why is it so appealing today?

If this cut is making a comeback, it's no coincidence. It responds to a desire for simplicity, authenticity, and consistency in aesthetic choices. It offers a respite in a world where trends change rapidly. With it, you're opting for a timeless look, without being confined to a rigid style. Your natural beauty, your hair texture, and your personal style are more than enough.

By adopting the "old money" cut, you're choosing a soft, accessible, and deeply empowering elegance. It's a way to reclaim your image, without pressure, and with plenty of style.