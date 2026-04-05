In the shower, this common mistake could irritate the skin

Tips & tricks
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

After a long day, what could be more tempting than a relaxing hot shower? This pampering moment is good for your mood… but not always for your skin. Dermatologists warn against a very common habit that could weaken your skin without you even realizing it.

A comforting habit… but not ideal

A hot shower is often synonymous with relaxation. It helps release tension, reconnect with your senses, and enjoy a moment of solitude. However, this small daily pleasure can have less pleasant effects on your skin.

Research shows that prolonged exposure to hot water can alter the natural lipids on the skin's surface. These lipids play a vital role: they help maintain hydration and protect your body from external aggressors. When this natural protection is weakened, the skin can become drier, more sensitive, and sometimes prone to redness or discomfort.

What's really happening on your skin

Your skin is naturally protected by a hydrolipidic film. This mixture of water and lipids acts as a protective barrier, a true shield that helps retain moisture and maintain the skin's balance. When the water is too hot, this film can be damaged. As a result, the skin loses moisture more easily. You may then experience tightness, a feeling of dryness, or increased reactivity after showering.

These effects can affect anyone, but they are often more pronounced in people with dry, sensitive, or reactive skin. This doesn't mean your skin is "problematic," but simply that it needs a little more gentleness and attention.

The right reflexes to adopt

Good news: you don't have to give up your shower time. A few adjustments are all it takes to take care of your skin while maintaining this enjoyable ritual.

  • First, opt for lukewarm water rather than very hot. Your skin will thank you, and you'll continue to enjoy a relaxing moment.
  • Next, try to limit the duration of your shower. Staying under the water for too long, especially hot water, increases moisture loss.
  • When drying yourself, use a gentle touch: pat your skin softly with a towel rather than rubbing. This small detail can make a real difference to your comfort.
  • Finally, remember to apply a moisturizer after showering. On skin that is still slightly damp, this helps strengthen the skin barrier and maintain good hydration.

Listen to your skin, without pressure

Every skin is unique, with its own needs, reactions, and rhythm. Some tolerate heat better, while others prefer gentler touch. The important thing isn't to follow a strict rule, but to listen to your body's signals. If you enjoy hot showers, you don't need to give them up entirely. The idea is to find a balance that respects your comfort while still caring for your skin.

In short, your body deserves kindness, not rigid constraints. By simply adjusting a few habits, you can continue to enjoy your moments of relaxation while maintaining comfortable, supple, and soothed skin every day.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Short nails: the "recession nails" trend is set to take hold in 2026

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Short nails: the "recession nails" trend is set to take hold in 2026

In 2026, a discreet but powerful trend emerged: "recession nails". Inspired by an uncertain economic context, it brought...

Everyday gestures that can make the face look more tired

A tired-looking face isn't always simply a matter of lack of sleep. Certain daily habits can also influence...

Mistakes that make hair look thinner than it actually is

Your hair deserves gentleness and respect, whatever its type. Yet, certain everyday habits can, without you realizing it,...

Jelly perfume: the original beauty trend that's creating a buzz

What if your perfume left its spray bottle to become a truly sensory experience? Lately, perfume in jelly...

After 50, this makeup technique can enhance the radiance of the face

As we age, our skin changes, and light no longer falls on our face in quite the same...

Why does hair seem more static, flatter, or duller after winter?

With the arrival of spring, you might feel like your hair has changed. More static, a little flat,...