Search here...

Hair washing: what a dermatologist recommends in terms of frequency

Tips & tricks
Julia P.
Photo d'Illustration : Freepik

Because the ideal frequency varies depending on hair type, physical activity level, use of styling products, and even genetics, here are different ways to maintain a healthy scalp and breakage-resistant hair. These recommendations aim to counteract excess sebum, irritation, and loss of vitality, while adapting routines to each individual.

Ideal frequency according to hair type

Dr. Heather W. Goff , a professor in the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, warns of the dangers of daily hair washing, which dries out the scalp and weakens the hair fiber by removing its natural protective sebum. For curly or coily hair, which is drier and more fragile due to its structure that retains moisture less effectively, Dr. Goff recommends washing no more than once a week, or even every two weeks, to avoid stripping the hair of its essential oils. Fine or oily hair, on the other hand, can tolerate shampooing every two to three days to prevent sebum buildup, which can contribute to dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, a common inflammatory scalp condition. Daily washing is strongly discouraged for all hair types: it makes strands dry, brittle, and prone to split ends, comparable to the wear and tear on jeans that are washed too often.

Why do hairs get greasy so quickly?

This tendency is often hereditary, driven by androgen hormones that stimulate the sebaceous glands from puberty onwards – the same mechanism behind acne in many teenagers. If your hair becomes oily within 24 hours, Dr. Goff advises resisting the urge to shampoo immediately and using dry shampoo to absorb excess oil between washes. However, be careful: the next time you shampoo, massage your scalp thoroughly to remove any residue and prevent clogged hair follicles.

Does washing cause hair loss?

Rest assured, washing your hair doesn't worsen hair loss, says Dr. Goff: the strands that fall out during shampooing were already in the natural shedding phase (50 to 100 per day on average, according to the American Academy of Dermatology). Episodes of increased shedding, such as telogen effluvium, are more often linked to stress, hormonal fluctuations, or deficiencies, and not to washing itself. Hard water, however, can exacerbate dryness and breakage, mimicking excessive shedding.

Professional tips for optimal washing

Dr. Goff offers specific advice to maximize the benefits: apply shampoo exclusively to the roots and scalp, where sebum, sweat, and product buildup accumulate, avoiding the lengths, which dry out quickly. Reserve conditioner for the ends and mid-lengths to nourish them without weighing down the roots. For damaged hair, occasionally incorporate a deep hydrating mask, leaving it on for 10 to 20 minutes under a warm towel. Finally, alternate warm water with a final cold rinse to close the cuticles and boost shine.

If persistent irritation—itching, redness, flaking, or inflammation—occurs despite these routines, suspect contact dermatitis (an allergy to a cosmetic ingredient) or a condition like scalp psoriasis. Dr. Goff emphasizes that a dermatologist can diagnose and prescribe targeted treatments, such as medicated ketoconazole shampoos or corticosteroid creams. Adjusting your washing frequency is a good first step, but a professional evaluation helps prevent long-term complications.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
Halo eyes: the makeup technique to enhance the eyelids

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Halo eyes: the makeup technique to enhance the eyelids

Makeup is first and foremost a playground, a space for expression and enjoyment. Regardless of your age, features,...

The simple technique that makes the scent last from morning until evening

Do you put on perfume in the morning, but by midday, only a faint scent remains on your...

This French perfume, rated 100/100 on Yuka, is captivating thanks to its composition.

This French-made fragrance is a sensation thanks to its perfect 100/100 score on Yuka and its immaculate scent,...

This explains the "bad complexion" upon waking, even after a good night's sleep.

You've had your fill of sleep and haven't opened a wink all night. Yet, your face tells a...

"You're suffocating your skin": a makeup artist's warning about this common product

Long lauded for its ability to set makeup, setting spray is now being called into question by Nyssa...

This iconic perfume, famously worn by Brigitte Bardot, remains a cult classic and a top seller.

Created in 1925, Shalimar by Guerlain is one of those rare perfumes capable of transcending eras without losing...

© 2025 The Body Optimist