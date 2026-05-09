The unexpected beauty tool that some use to add volume to their hair

Social media is overflowing with surprising beauty tips, and some go viral in just a few days. The latest? Using… an eyelash curler to add volume at the roots. Yes, the accessory usually reserved for eyelashes is now making its way into the hair care routines of some content creators.

The "root boost" version of the eyelash curler

The trick was popularized on Instagram by content creators like @makeupbynadi. The principle is simple: use a classic eyelash curler on small sections of hair at the crown of the head to create a slight curl at the roots.

By gently pinching the hair upwards for a few seconds, the roots lift slightly from the scalp. The result: a more airy effect, like after a voluminous blow-dry. On paper, the idea might seem improbable. Yet, the logic is quite sound. Thanks to its curved shape, the eyelash curler acts a bit like a mini styling tool capable of creating a curl directly at the base of the hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ВИЗАЖИСТ КРАСНОЯРСК (@makeupbynadi)

"Hair hacks" are invading social media

This tip is part of a much larger trend: "beauty hacks" and repurposed routines. On TikTok and Instagram, content using the hashtag #hairhack racks up millions of views. Creators are vying with each other to transform everyday objects into impromptu hair accessories.

Chopsticks for creating a bun, a tumbler used to structure a voluminous ponytail, or clips strategically placed during blow-drying… there's no shortage of creative tips. What makes them so appealing? Their accessibility. No need to buy ten new products: the idea is often to reinvent what you already have in your bathroom.

Volume is not a requirement

Even though the media and social networks constantly talk about "flat hair to avoid" or "perfect volume," it's important to remember that naturally fine or thin hair is absolutely not a flaw. Some people love bouncy hairstyles and dramatic roots, while others prefer sleek, flowing, or straight hair. And both are equally beautiful.

Volume isn't a beauty standard to be achieved at all costs. Hair has different textures, densities, and behaviors, and that's part of what makes it unique. These tips should therefore remain fun options for those who enjoy experimenting with their hairstyles, never an injunction to transform their natural hair.

A tip to try gently

Like any unconventional technique, this one requires a bit of caution. The metal of the eyelash curler can damage some lengths of hair if you squeeze it too tightly, especially on fine, damaged, or brittle hair. Ideally, you should be very gentle and never pull sharply on the roots.

Another important point: this technique should only be used on dry hair. Wet hair is much more fragile and more prone to breakage. Experts also advise against using a heated eyelash curler close to the scalp. The classic version is perfectly adequate for achieving the desired effect without unnecessary risk.

Alternatives that also work very well

If this technique doesn't appeal to you, there are many other ways to bring movement to the roots.

Mini clips placed at the crown of the head during blow-drying remain a very popular method. Velcro rollers, used on dry or slightly warm hair, also allow you to create a lovely voluminous effect without excessive heat.

The classic duo of a round brush and hair dryer also remains a safe bet for those who like soft and bouncy blowouts.

Finally, some volumizing powders applied directly to the roots can give a fuller effect in seconds, especially on fine hair.

Ultimately, this trend highlights one thing: beauty can also be a creative playground. Experimenting, repurposing objects, and having fun with your hair can simply be a lighthearted way to reinvent your routine, without pressure or universal rules.