Organic and natural cosmetics are becoming a permanent fixture in women's beauty routines. Driven by a demand for transparency and respect for the environment , committed brands are expanding their offerings.

From facial care to perfumes, makeup and food supplements, the available selection covers every step of a responsible beauty routine .

Here is a complete overview to help you choose effective natural products , suitable for all body shapes and skin types.

The main categories of organic and natural cosmetic products

Organic cosmetics encompass several distinct categories: facial care, body care, hair care, makeup, perfumes and food supplements.

Each category meets specific needs while sharing common values: naturalness , efficiency and ethical consumption .

A certified organic product is distinguished from a conventional cosmetic by its carefully selected botanical ingredients .

The Ecocert and Cosmébio labels guarantee strict criteria: a minimum of 95% natural and naturally sourced ingredients, at least 95% of plant ingredients from organic farming, and at least 10% of all ingredients from organic farming.

These certifications offer real security and total transparency regarding the formulas.

These products combine sensory appeal , performance, and ethical commitment. They are suitable for all skin types, including the most sensitive, and respond to a growing desire for overall well-being that is increasingly present in our daily choices.

Brands committed to effective facial and anti-aging care

A true pioneer, Patyka obtained Ecocert certification as early as 2002, a historic first in the world of beauty. Its formulas contain on average 99% naturally derived ingredients, enriched with high-quality botanical and biotechnological active ingredients.

Made in France, 100% vegan , with recyclable packaging , these products embody the alliance between effectiveness and ethics.

Tata Harper, for its part, offers 100% natural formulations for high-end, certified organic facial care. The brand focuses on premium active ingredients for visible and measurable results.

Estime & Sens completes this selection with its Cosmébio-labeled bio-expert approach, notably with its Vital Protection Serum and its Velvet Cream in an eco-responsible refill version.

When it comes to anti-aging care, parapharmacies offer excellent and affordable alternatives.

The Filorga Lift Firming Mask, the Lierac Premium Silky Cream accompanied by a free serum, or the Payot Source Adaptogenic Moisturizing Spray Cream based on adaptogenic plants and horehound are among the essential references .

The Roc Eye Repair Dark Circle Corrector effectively targets signs of fatigue for a brighter complexion.

Our selection of natural body and hair care products

Enfance Paris captivates with its gentle and pure formulas, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. Its body lotions and soothing oils provide a solid foundation for a nurturing body care routine.

Egyptian Magic , an iconic multi-purpose balm made entirely of natural ingredients, moisturizes, repairs, and protects both face and body. This versatility makes it a must-have for minimalist beauty kits.

For deodorants, Corpus offers formulas free from controversial chemicals , combining effectiveness and safety for everyday use.

When it comes to shower gel, there is no shortage of natural and affordable options: Marilou Bio with cucumber and melon, Cottage with organic honey and frangipani, Le Petit Marseillais with verbena and lemon, or even MKL in an organic superfatted version with white peach.

For hair care , John Masters Organics offers comprehensive ranges tailored to each hair type, respecting the ecosystem. Cut By Fred focuses on innovative clean active ingredients, with a vegan option ranging from volumizers to intense conditioners.

Be Natural products based on virgin coconut or argan, available at -50%, and Delia Cosmetics keratin treatments for dry and brittle hair ideally complement this selection.

Natural makeup and responsible perfumes for women

Organic makeup uses natural pigments and sustainable materials to minimize its impact on the planet.

Available products include Technic eyeshadows, lipsticks and blushes, Delia Bio Green Philosophy nail polishes, and Body Collection products that are 70% plant-based. These products allow you to care for your complexion without compromising on your values.

For more sophisticated occasions, high-end foundations like Estée Lauder Double Wear Longwear Matte Foundation, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk or BareMinerals SPF15 offer subtle luxury combined with remarkable hold.

Laura Mercier, for its part, offers an ultra-light balm-in-powder complexion with a soft and blended finish.

In the realm of sustainable perfumes , the trend is shifting towards sophisticated fragrances with precious essential oils. Sol de Janeiro and its Jelly scented balms offer a warm and gourmand olfactory signature .

Born to Bio certified organic with its Peach Iced Tea, the accessible perfumes Folie Cosmetic and Linn Young, and the Olfactory Layering edition with its 5 selected miniatures allow you to analyze new olfactory notes without ruining your budget.

Dietary supplements and holistic beauty from within

Conscious beauty now goes beyond topical treatments. Aime Skincare , founded by Mathilde Lacombe, combines cosmetics and probiotic- based supplements to address skin problems such as acne, rosacea, and dehydration.

This comprehensive micronutrition approach covers skincare and makeup care for visible and lasting results .

Atelier Nubio formulates its supplements from raw ingredients to enhance beauty from within.

Biocyte Collagen Express Marine Anti-Age in sticks, Granions Marine Collagen with hyaluronic acid and coenzyme Q10, Arkopharma Forcapil for hair and nails or Biocyte Terracotta Tanning are valuable allies for everyday use.

This holistic approach strengthens the skin's balance and amplifies the benefits of external treatments.

Embark on a conscious and responsible beauty routine

Adopting an organic beauty routine begins with a personal assessment of your skin's needs. Identifying your sensitivities, preferences, and goals allows you to target the right products from the start.

A smooth transition remains key: introduce treatments one at a time, observe reactions, adjust if necessary.

Regularity is essential to allow natural active ingredients to work deeply and rebalance the skin.

To choose reliable products, we recommend checking for Ecocert and Cosmébio labels, vegan formulas and recyclable packaging.

La Savonnette Marseillaise soaps at €2.20 (5 for €10) offer an accessible first step towards more natural hygiene.

Born to Bio's anti-waste products allow you to get started without a significant investment.

Born to Bio organic essential oils, Lemongrass or Black Spruce, simply and effectively enrich any routine.

The pleasure of taking care of oneself goes perfectly with committed actions.

Simplicity, naturalness and effectiveness form the triptych of a blossoming beauty, accessible to all and respectful of the planet.