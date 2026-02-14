Hair loss: this common "mistake" that dermatologists strongly advise against

Certain unconscious habits we often repeat could actually worsen hair loss over time, according to skin and scalp specialists. Normal hair loss is common, but unsuitable hair care or styling habits can exacerbate it.

A common mistake, according to a dermatologist: an accessory that's too tight

According to this dermatologist , wearing certain tight accessories, particularly caps or overly narrow hairstyles during physical activity, can be harmful to hair and its anchoring to the scalp. These accessories often trap perspiration, promote the accumulation of sebum and dirt, and create repeated tension on the hair follicles.

When this mechanical tension is continuous, it can cause what specialists call traction alopecia—a form of hair loss caused by excessive pulling on the hair follicles. Dermatologists and hair health associations recommend avoiding tight hairstyles and accessories that pull or compress the scalp.

Why certain habits worsen hair loss

Losing between 50 and 100 hairs a day is considered physiologically normal, but beyond that, hair loss can become a concern.

Besides tight hairstyles, other everyday habits—such as repeated use of heated styling tools, harsh products, or washing your hair too frequently or too infrequently—can weaken hair and irritate the scalp. These factors alone do not cause severe alopecia, but they contribute to a gradual weakening of the hair fiber.

Good habits to limit hair loss

Dermatologists emphasize the importance of adapting your hair care routine to maintain healthy hair. Some tips recommended by specialists include:

Avoid hairstyles that pull too hard, such as very tight ponytails or certain elastics that pull the hair, in order to reduce traction on the follicles.

Favor looser hairstyles and soft accessories that do not compress the scalp.

Maintain regular hygiene, using a shampoo suited to your scalp type to avoid sebum buildup or irritation.

These actions, although they may seem simple, are often neglected in daily life, yet they play a concrete role in preserving hair density.

When to consult a dermatologist

Hair loss that worsens, appears in patches, or persists for more than three months warrants medical attention. Only a specialist can determine if the loss is related to telogen effluvium, androgenetic alopecia, or another scalp disorder.

A dermatologist can offer appropriate examinations, personalized advice and, if necessary, specific treatments to slow hair loss or stimulate regrowth.