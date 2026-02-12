No more lip gloss smudging during meals: the trick you need to know

It's a dreaded moment. Eating with lip gloss is a delicate operation. Sometimes you have to perform a little facial gymnastics or make a few grimaces to make the most of your morning makeup and avoid ruining it. To ensure that sticky lip gloss withstands the test of meals and stays put despite hearty bites, a content creator has discovered a special technique.

A technique that saves us from ridicule

Lip gloss had disappeared from our makeup bags in favor of nude lip liner and lightly tinted balm. But recently, it's made a comeback, gracing our lips with its shimmering notes and icy tones. While lip gloss, with its silky, melting texture, provides that sought-after glowy effect in makeup, it also has its share of drawbacks.

The gloss sticks to everything, and by the end of the meal, there's more on the fork than on your mouth. Everything clings to this sticky substance, and by the end of the feast, even the crumbs become decorations in their own right, edible rhinestones. And it's even worse with quick meals like hamburgers, which require a real contortion of the jaw.

In short, eating with lip gloss is nearly impossible. But there's no question of starving yourself just to preserve that makeup that made you late this morning. Content creator @hashandlyss, who sports a glassy gloss so thick you can almost see your reflection in it, has found a subtle technique to solve this problem. And it all comes down to mouth movement. Her lips don't come into direct contact with the food. She holds the food between her teeth and tongue, then chews her piece of toast normally. The result: zero transfer.

Eating with lip gloss on, an experience that brings a smile

Eating with lip gloss is the subject of countless memes and amusing videos online. On social media, beauty addicts film themselves with chicken wings or paninis under their chins to demonstrate their technique and share their seemingly innate gesture. They find clever diversionary tactics to avoid overworking their lips. To drink, they use straws to prevent smudging the syrupy gloss. It's practically a skill worth adding to your resume.

When we eat with lip gloss, we tend to be extra careful and think more about how our lips look afterward than about the taste itself. Yet, in the comments, internet users ask, "At worst, we can just reapply it, right?" But those most concerned know better: it's not about slapping on a layer of gloss like you would lip balm. You have to redefine the contours with a pencil, blend the product with a precise brush, and play with shadows. It's an art form. Hence this foolproof, if somewhat unconventional, strategy for prolonging the flawless look of your makeup.

These other beauty secrets for a long-lasting lip gloss

Sticky, smudged, and fingerprint-proof lip gloss isn't inevitable. Even though there are more and more "optimal" formulas with a "no-smudge" promise printed in bold on the packaging, it's not uncommon to lose some shine. While it's fairly easy to mattify and set a classic lipstick with a little loose powder, it's a bit more complicated with lip gloss. However, lip gloss isn't incompatible with food. You just need to stop using it like you're posing for an ad and start using it like a pro.

If you want to eat freely without worrying about your lip gloss resisting your teeth, you can strengthen it beforehand and make it "waterproof." On TikTok, beauty addicts apply primer before applying their gloss, while others use a brush instead of the traditional applicator for better product distribution.

Eating with lip gloss on is intimidating. We're always afraid of ruining our makeup, and even if lip gloss is sometimes flavored, it's never pleasant to swallow it. With this well-honed technique, it's nothing but a bad memory.