This explains the "bad complexion" upon waking, even after a good night's sleep.

You've had your fill of sleep and haven't opened a wink all night. Yet, your face tells a different story when you look in the mirror, suggesting a long battle with Morpheus. It's not just that you have tired, groggy eyes and a still-numb head; you're sporting a dull complexion, temperamental skin, and pronounced dark circles. This aesthetic injustice has a perfectly rational explanation.

The position in which you sleep can have an impact

You slept soundly through the night, undisturbed by your bladder or your inner voice. Upon waking, you feel fantastic and bursting with energy. But what a disappointment when you catch a glimpse of yourself in the bathroom! You look glum, completely at odds with your daytime mood and your peaceful night.

While in fictional stories, actresses wake up looking radiant despite insomnia and duvet fights, you're not so lucky. You're starting to wonder if this chronic, "unjustified" dullness isn't a sign of illness. Put down your mouse right now before you jump to tragic conclusions and imagine you have serious conditions.

During your sleep, you adopt positions that can radically change the appearance of your skin. When you sleep on your stomach or side, with your cheek pressed against the pillow and your eye pushed back by the pillowcase, you don't just leave a creased imprint on your skin.

In the pages of Marie Claire , facialist Catherine Bourgeois discusses "lymphatic stagnation." In other words, gravity has less of an effect during the night, which slows lymphatic drainage and causes that " puffy " effect. This is especially noticeable if you sleep flat on a pillow that's too thick. There's no need to hide it all under makeup or plunge your entire face into an ice-cold bowl. Instead, try a facial massage with a roller to stimulate circulation and get your skin working again.

Sweating explains why your skin is thirsty.

No matter how much you pamper yourself before closing your eyes and sinking into bed, your skin is screaming for water when you wake up. Despite a generous application of skincare before bed, it's noticeably dehydrated. This isn't entirely surprising, since your body sweats during the night, and this water loss can reach over a liter, or even 2.5 liters. Even mild dehydration is enough to dull your complexion and accentuate fine lines.

Facial specialists, who can read between the lines of the skin, recommend not putting your head under the tap, but rather spritzing yourself with a thermal water mist. Next, they suggest a hyaluronic acid serum, the holy grail of the beauty world, followed by a generous layer of nourishing cream. Of course, skin needs care from the outside as well as from the inside. So don't skimp on water.

The air quality in your bedroom, an underestimated cause

Your dull complexion isn't necessarily the result of an internal imbalance, an unsuitable routine, or a lack of sleep. The cause of your morning woes might be less obvious. Sometimes, the simplest explanations are the best. Unhealthy air, a room that's too humid or too dry can silently harm your skin. If your sleeping space is full of dust mites or poorly ventilated, then don't be surprised by your lackluster appearance.

To avoid ever having to cover up redness with BB cream again, or cheating on the color of your dark circles, remember to open your window every morning and check the humidity level of the room.

The biological rhythm (and especially the cortisol level)

Every morning, a little hormonal dance takes place in your body, and your skin is no exception. When you get up, you go from a state of prolonged wakefulness to a kind of hypervigilance, especially with the shrill ring of the phone in the background. Your body then experiences a natural surge of cortisol, the infamous stress hormone. And this manifests on your skin as inflammation. Generally, this swelling subsides after a few minutes, so there's no need to overdo it with your makeup essentials.

If you wake up looking tired even after a peaceful night's sleep, don't be too hard on yourself. Every problem has a solution, and skin massages are a valuable aid in restoring that radiance lost in bed.