The simple technique that makes the scent last from morning until evening

Do you put on perfume in the morning, but by midday, only a faint scent remains on your skin? It's a frustration shared by many. Even the most prestigious fragrances can lose intensity throughout the day if they aren't applied correctly. Fortunately, there's a very simple trick—often overlooked—that can help your perfume last from morning till night. And no, it's not about applying more.

Hydrating your skin: the key reflex

The technique in question is as basic as it is effective: apply perfume to well-hydrated skin. Why is this so important? Perfume adheres much better to nourished skin than to dry skin. When skin lacks moisture, it quickly absorbs the volatile components of the perfume, thus reducing its longevity. Conversely, well-hydrated skin allows the fragrance molecules to last longer by slowing down their evaporation.

The trick is to apply a moisturizing cream or a neutral (fragrance-free) balm to the areas where you're going to spray your perfume. Some brands even offer body lotions that match their fragrance to further enhance its staying power.

Bonus tip: slightly oily skin retains fragrances better than dry skin. That's why natural body oils, such as sweet almond or jojoba oil, are also excellent carriers.

Where and how to apply your perfume for optimal longevity

Besides hydration, where and how you apply your perfume plays a crucial role. Here are a few simple but effective tips:

Target the body's pulse points: wrists, inner elbows, behind the ears, nape of the neck, and behind the knees. These areas diffuse the fragrance better thanks to body heat.

Do not rub wrists after application: this breaks down the perfume molecules and alters the composition.

Spray approximately 15-20 cm from the skin for even distribution.

You can also perfume your clothes (provided they are not delicate like silk), because textile fibers retain odors well.

Perfumes that naturally last longer

Not all perfumes are created equal when it comes to longevity. Some are designed to last, while others are more volatile by nature. Here are some helpful guidelines:

So-called “oriental” or woody perfumes, containing notes of vanilla, amber, patchouli or musk, are generally more persistent.

Eau de parfum (EDP) lasts longer than eau de toilette (EDT) because it is more concentrated in essence.

Finally, the quality of the raw materials plays a role: niche or high-end perfume brands often use ingredients that stand up better over time.

A minimalist but effective tip

The advantage of this method? It requires neither expensive purchases nor a radical change in routine. By simply incorporating a moisturizing step just before applying perfume, you extend the life of your favorite fragrance throughout the day. And all this without overdoing it or filling the room with its scent. This step fits perfectly into a minimalist beauty approach that respects both your skin and your perfume.

In short, there's no need to reapply or empty the bottle to make your perfume last. The key is in preparing your skin, especially by moisturizing. It's a simple trick, but it makes all the difference. Try it: you might be surprised to see how much longer your perfume lasts, without any touch-ups or artifice.