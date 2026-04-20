Frequent use of a bath towel can worsen hair breakage.

After showering, many people instinctively rub their hair vigorously with a towel to dry it more quickly. However, this common practice can actually increase breakage and weaken the hair fiber. When hair is wet, its structure becomes more vulnerable. The cuticle—the hair's outer protective layer—is slightly open, making the fiber more susceptible to mechanical damage. Repeated rubbing with a regular towel can cause micro-friction that damages the hair's surface. As a result, the lengths can become more brittle, dull, and prone to split ends.

Why friction exacerbates breakage

Traditional terry cloth has a relatively rough texture. When hair is rubbed vigorously, the textile fibers create friction that can lift the cuticle.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Trichology , repeated mechanical damage, such as excessive rubbing or overly vigorous brushing, can alter the cuticle structure and weaken the hair's resistance. Researchers emphasize that wet hair is particularly susceptible to mechanical stress, increasing the risk of breakage. This phenomenon affects all hair types, but it can be more noticeable on long, curly hair, or hair already weakened by chemical treatments.

The right steps to preserve your hair

To minimize damage, it is recommended to use gentler techniques after washing:

Gently pat your hair with the towel instead of rubbing.

Gently squeeze the lengths to absorb excess water

use a microfiber towel or a soft cotton cloth

Avoid twisting wet hair

Microfiber is often preferred because it absorbs water efficiently while reducing friction.

The importance of reducing mechanical stress

Daily habits play a significant role in the appearance of hair. By limiting repeated mechanical damage, it's possible to maintain stronger hair fibers. A gentle routine helps keep hair softer, shinier, and less prone to breakage. Many specialists also recommend detangling hair carefully when it's wet to minimize tension on the hair fiber.

A simple change in the hair care routine

Changing the way you dry your hair only takes a few extra seconds, but can have a visible long-term effect. A gentler approach helps preserve the hair's structure and improve its overall appearance. This type of action is part of a comprehensive hair care routine that prioritizes gentleness and consistency.

Vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel is a common habit that can exacerbate breakage of the hair fiber. By adopting gentler techniques, such as delicately patting the lengths, it's possible to limit damage and maintain stronger hair. Simple adjustments to your daily routine can contribute to improving hair health in the long run.