Perfuming your hair: good idea or beauty false friend?

When you hold the bottle, you create an aromatic cloud around your body and forget the definition of moderation. A quick spritz on the wrist or behind the ear isn't enough; sometimes you go beyond the skin to scent your hair. This gesture, whether deliberate or executed in the heat of the moment with a quick spray, leaves a lasting trace in the air and lingers in the nostrils with a simple breeze. But what about the effects on the hair fibers?

What is the point of putting perfume in your hair?

Perfume is our olfactory signature, the aromatic extension of our personality. Whether fruity, woody, or sweet like a treat we inhale, it embodies and represents us. To truly mark our territory and assert our sensory presence, we don't skimp on quantity. We sometimes have a heavy hand with our signature fragrance. Yet, no matter how much we spray ourselves, perfume evaporates after a few hours, diluted by perspiration. So, to prolong the pleasure and extend the staying power of this iconic scent, some of us go beyond the usual application areas and apply this nectar to our hair. It's a way to optimize this beauty ritual.

Hair also absorbs all surrounding odors, including the most unpleasant ones: tobacco, fried food... Just one meal at a fast-food restaurant is enough for hair to pick up the smell of fries. And even though more and more perfumes mimic edible flavors like croissants, the idea isn't to smell like barbecue or food straight from a drive-thru. Hair care products, sometimes enriched with coconut oil or aloe vera extract, leave a subtle aromatic imprint, which generally disappears once the hair is dry.

Perfuming one's hair is therefore both a camouflage and a gesture of hygiene, as if women should smell clean at all times, including after running for the bus or spending an hour in a crowded subway.

Scenting your hair: a ritual to rethink to limit breakage

Scenting your hair might seem appealing, especially when you have a campfire planned or a dinner at a restaurant specializing in oil-based dishes. You might think that a light, fleeting mist can't possibly damage your hair. However, applying perfume to the roots is definitely not the best idea. Unsurprisingly, perfume isn't really formulated for hair. It contains ingredients that are particularly harsh on the hair fiber, including alcohol, which is known to dry out hair.

This is all the more inconsistent when we pay close attention to the ingredients in our hair care products and favor gentle in-shower treatments. All our maintenance efforts are then wasted in a single spritz. Scenting your hair as soon as its odor becomes too "neutral" or "nauseating" is like applying makeup after using a cleansing cotton pad: it's counterproductive, even harmful.

Over time, split ends, dandruff, and itching can all contribute to the problem. Therefore, applying perfume to your hair is a bad habit, wrongly encouraged by current trends. While "classic" fragrances are far from being fountains of youth for hair, there are alternatives specifically designed for this purpose, such as hair mists or floral hydrosols .

Let's put an end to the injunction of the woman who "always smells good"

It's an idea as persistent as an overpowering perfume: a woman should always exude an impeccable, almost unreal scent. As if the female body had to be sanitized, neutralized, and constantly perfumed to be acceptable.

This invisible pressure leads to a proliferation of "corrective" measures: deodorant , perfume, body mist, scented laundry detergent… to the point of wanting to mask any natural odor. Scenting one's hair fits perfectly into this logic. It's no longer just a sensory pleasure, but almost a social obligation.

Yet, the body lives, breathes, and reacts. It absorbs odors, produces them too, and that's perfectly normal. Trying to erase everything is to deny this biological reality. Worse still, it perpetuates a form of perpetual dissatisfaction: the feeling of never being "fresh enough," "clean enough," "perfect enough." Returning to greater simplicity also means accepting that a neutral, or slightly changing, scent isn't a problem to be corrected but a principle of the human body. Hair doesn't need to smell like a bouquet of flowers or vanilla cream from morning till night to be "presentable."

In reality, it's all about balance. Wearing perfume should remain a pleasure, a conscious choice, not a response to an order. Because ultimately, smelling "good" should never be a chore but an act of mindfulness.