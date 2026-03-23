Everyday gestures that can make the face look more tired

Tips & tricks
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Miriam Alonso / Pexels

A tired-looking face isn't always simply a matter of lack of sleep. Certain daily habits can also influence the appearance of your skin. The good news is that you don't need to change everything, but simply better understand what can affect your natural radiance.

Sleep, your best ally (really)

It's no secret: sleep is essential. During the night, your skin regenerates thanks to well-established cellular repair mechanisms. When you sleep little or poorly, these processes function less effectively. The result: more visible dark circles, a dull complexion, and slightly more pronounced lines. Some research even shows that lack of sleep can weaken the skin barrier. In other words, your skin also needs rest to stay comfortable and radiant.

Screens: your eyes (and your face) on the front line

Spending hours in front of a computer or phone is now part of everyday life, but this habit can have visible effects. When you stare at a screen, you blink less, which can lead to dry eyes and accentuate dark circles. Added to this is posture: head tilted, gaze focused, facial muscles slightly tense. Over time, this can make you look more strained, even tired. Your face reflects these repeated micro-efforts.

These little gestures that we no longer even notice

Rubbing your eyes, touching your face, gently pulling on your skin… these gestures are often automatic, especially when tired or stressed. However, the skin around the eyes is particularly thin and sensitive. Repeated rubbing can lead to redness, puffiness, or other skin discomfort. The idea isn't to constantly monitor yourself, but to become aware of these reflexes so you can reduce them in your daily life.

Hydration, a detail that changes everything

Well-hydrated skin naturally reflects light better. Conversely, a lack of hydration can give a duller appearance, with more visible fine lines. This depends on both what you drink and the skincare products you use. Maintaining good hydration helps the skin stay supple, comfortable, and radiant. It's a simple step, but particularly effective in supporting your face's natural glow.

Stress also shows on your features

Stress isn't just felt internally; it also manifests on the face. Frowning brows, a clenched jaw, a strained gaze… these muscular tensions can, over time, leave their mark. Even without realizing it, your face reflects your emotional state. And that's perfectly human. Taking moments to release tension can therefore also have a visible effect, bringing more softness and relaxation to your expressions.

A caring approach above all

It's important to remember: looking tired is neither a flaw nor something to be fixed at all costs. Your face is alive, expresses itself, and evolves—and that's what makes it unique. The idea here isn't to hunt down every last sign of fatigue, but rather to understand which everyday habits can influence your skin and your comfort. By taking care of yourself, you're also taking care of your face, without pressure or unrealistic expectations.

Ultimately, it's not about "fighting" your appearance, but about adopting habits that support your overall well-being. Your face doesn't need to be perfect to be radiant: it simply needs attention, gentleness… and a little rest when possible.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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