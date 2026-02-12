"It's not elegant": this new aesthetic trend is divisive

Eyebrows shape the face more than we realize. A new silhouette is set to become popular in 2026: the flat brow, or straight eyebrow. However, this very defined line is not universally admired on social media.

What is flat brow?

The flat brow is distinguished by an almost horizontal line, with very little arch in the center. Unlike the traditional eyebrow, which forms a higher point to open up the eyes, it favors a straight line that extends outwards. Celebrities like American model Bella Hadid have adopted it to accentuate the intensity of their gaze in photoshoots. The American girl group Katseye, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela, regularly sport almost straight eyebrows, which contribute to their visual identity.

The desired effect? A face that appears longer and a minimalist, contemporary look. For some, flat brows also add a modern, sometimes almost androgynous touch that contrasts with more classic styles. They can also balance round features or temper heavy makeup with a sharp visual tension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniela avanzini (@daniela_avanzini)

Why does this line divide?

Despite its popularity, the flat brow isn't for everyone. On social media, some find it too severe, almost harsh, or less elegant than a traditional arch. This debate perfectly illustrates the subjective nature of beauty: what seems "cool" to some can appear "rigid" to others. Every face is unique, and a trend should never become a dictate.

Straight, arched, thick or thin eyebrows: the choice is yours.

Flat brows are just one option among many. You can choose to follow this trend or simply stay true to your natural brows. Thick, thin, straight, arched, colored, or natural: all shapes are okay. No trend should dictate your look. Your brows are part of your identity, and you're free to style them however you like. Sophistication doesn't come from a line dictated by Instagram or magazines, but from the confidence you exude by wearing what makes you feel good.

In short, flat brows seem trendy, but they're not a rule to be followed blindly. The key is to find your own balance and make your eyebrows a reflection of your personality. Trends evolve, and you're the only one who can decide what makes you feel beautiful and confident.